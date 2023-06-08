Binance.US Announces Removal of Trading Pairs and Pauses OTC Trading Services

TL;DR Breakdown

Binance.US, the United States-based cryptocurrency exchange, has recently announced a series of updates aimed at improving the trading experience for its users. These changes include the removal of select trading pairs from the Advanced Trading section, streamlining of the Buy, Sell & Convert offering, and a temporary pause of the OTC Trading Portal. By implementing these updates, Binance.US aims to provide a more efficient and user-friendly platform while ensuring the safety and security of user assets. Traders are encouraged to review their open orders and familiarize themselves with the upcoming changes to optimize their trading activities.

Changes to Advanced Trading Pairs on Binance.US

Binance.US, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the United States, has recently announced significant changes to its trading pairs. Beginning June 8, 2023, Binance.US will remove select BTC (Bitcoin) and BUSD (Binance USD) Advanced Trading pairs from its platform. This decision comes after careful consideration and aims to streamline the trading experience for users.

The trading pairs that will be removed from the BTC Advanced Trading section include ATOM/BTC, BCH/BTC, DOT/BTC, LRC/BTC, MANA/BTC, UNI/BTC, VET/BTC, and XTZ/BTC. Additionally, in the BUSD Advanced Trading section, HBAR/BUSD and ONE/BUSD pairs will no longer be available. It is important to note that this change only affects certain trading pairs, and all other cryptocurrencies and USDT pairs will continue to be available for trading on Binance.US.

Streamlining Buy, Sell & Convert Offering

In addition to the changes in trading pairs, Binance.US will also be streamlining its Buy, Sell & Convert offering. The number of supported Convert trading pairs will be reduced to 226, enhancing the efficiency and simplicity of the platform. Traders will still be able to utilize Buy, Sell & Convert for assets such as USDT, USDC, BNB, ETH, BTC, FET, ATOM, APT, MATIC, LTC, DOGE, SHIB, FTM, APE, SOL, LINK, ADA, DOT, GALA, and AVAX. Moreover, the USD will be added as a supported currency for conversions.

To further enhance the user experience, Binance.US has increased the maximum order amount for Buy, Sell & Convert to $10,000. This update allows traders to execute larger orders, providing more flexibility and convenience.

Temporary Pause of OTC Trading Portal

As part of its ongoing efforts to optimize its services, Binance.US has made the decision to temporarily pause its OTC (Over-the-Counter) Trading Portal. OTC trading enables users to conduct large-volume trades directly with the exchange, outside the regular order book. While the OTC Trading Portal is currently unavailable, Binance.US assures its users that their assets remain safe and secure.

Binance.US plans to notify users when OTC trading becomes available again in the upcoming weeks and months. It is important to note that the temporary pause of the OTC Trading Portal only impacts select assets and trading pairs for Advanced Trade and Buy, Sell & Convert. Deposits, withdrawals, and regular trading functionality for all assets will continue to be available without interruption.

Conclusion

Binance.US, the U.S.-based arm of the popular cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has announced several changes to its platform to improve trading efficiency and optimize user experience. The removal of select BTC and BUSD Advanced Trading pairs aims to streamline the platform, while the streamlining of the Buy, Sell & Convert offering provides enhanced simplicity and increased order limits. Although the OTC Trading Portal has been temporarily paused, Binance.US assures users that their assets remain secure, and regular trading operations continue without disruption.