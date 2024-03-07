Loading...

Binance.US faces setbacks amid SEC lawsuit

2 mins read
Binance

Contents
1. Revenue decline and regulatory scrutiny
2. Impact on operations and partnerships
3. Binance adapting to market dynamics
Share link:

TL;DR

  • Binance.US faces layoffs and revenue decline due to SEC lawsuit, forcing termination of 200 employees.
  • SEC’s legal scrutiny and asset freeze hamper Binance.US’s operations, impacting partnerships and revenue.
  • Despite settlements with federal agencies, ongoing legal battles and market instability challenge Binance. The US.

Binance.US, the American arm of the global cryptocurrency exchange, grapples with significant challenges following legal actions initiated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). In response to the SEC lawsuit filed in June, the company has been forced to terminate over 200 employees, representing two-thirds of its workforce since June, according to newly released court documents.

Revenue decline and regulatory scrutiny

The legal scrutiny intensified following allegations of misconduct by Binance and its founder, Changpeng Zhao. The SEC’s lawsuit, comprising 13 charges, accused the exchange of various forms of misconduct, including mishandling customer funds and offering registered securities. 

Consequently, Binance.US’s revenues witnessed a staggering decline of approximately 75%, attributed to the SEC’s actions seeking a restraining order to freeze assets associated with the exchange.

Impact on operations and partnerships

Christopher Blodgett, the Chief Operating Officer of Binance.US, lamented the severe impact of the SEC’s actions, describing them as a “near-mortal blow” to the platform’s operations. The regulatory challenges have impaired Binance.US’s ability to secure crucial partnerships, including banking services and market makers. The number of partners dwindled significantly from over 20 to less than five after the legal action.

Despite reaching a settlement with various federal agencies, including the Justice Department, the Treasury Department, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, valued at $4.3 billion, Binance’s legal battle with the SEC persists. In January, a motion argued before a federal judge addressed efforts to dismiss the lawsuit. However, the SEC’s move to freeze assets has compounded Binance.US’s challenges, further hampering its operations.

Binance adapting to market dynamics

In response to the legal turmoil and the loss of banking partners, Binance.US sought alternative means for users to convert dollars into cryptocurrencies. The company partnered with the crypto startup MoonPay to facilitate these transactions. 

The downturn experienced by Binance.US coincided with broader market instability, exacerbated by decreased trading activity and prices following high-profile collapses, such as that of FTX in 2022.

Before the recent layoffs, Binance.US had undergone staff reductions in September, with 100 employees let go alongside the departure of CEO Brian Shroder. The ongoing legal saga casts a shadow over the company’s operations, with a sentencing hearing for Changpeng Zhao related to the DOJ settlement scheduled for April.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Benson Mawira

Benson is a blockchain reporter who has delved into industry news, on-chain analysis, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), etc.His area of expertise is the cryptocurrency markets, fundamental and technical analysis.With his insightful coverage of everything in Financial Technologies, Benson has garnered a global readership.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Binance Expands Japanese Market Presence with Yen Spot Trading Pairs
#Binance News
2 mins read

Binance Expands Japanese Market Presence with Yen Spot Trading Pairs

Binance
#News
2 mins read

Binance.US struggles amid SEC lawsuit and banking hurdles

Binance launches CRYPTO fragrance to celebrate women
#Binance News
2 mins read

Binance launches CRYPTO fragrance to celebrate women

Binance Temporarily Halts Solana Withdrawals Amid Transaction Surge
#Binance News
3 mins read

Binance Temporarily Halts Solana Withdrawals Amid Transaction Surge

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan