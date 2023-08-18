Binance shifts strategy: NBS tokens to convert to USDT, delisting effect continues

TL;DR Breakdown

Binance will pause NBS deposits and withdrawals after September 9, 2023, except for withdrawals initiated before that date.

Binance is converting New Bitshares (NBS) tokens to US dollars, a significant shift from its original course.

Description Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, has unveiled plans for a significant token swap. This initiative entails the conversion of all New Bitshares (NBS) tokens residing within user wallets to US dollars, marking a departure from the initial trajectory set almost a year ago. This decision arrives on the heels of Binance‘s delisting of District0x … Read more

Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, has unveiled plans for a significant token swap. This initiative entails the conversion of all New Bitshares (NBS) tokens residing within user wallets to US dollars, marking a departure from the initial trajectory set almost a year ago.

This decision arrives on the heels of Binance‘s delisting of District0x (DNT), New Bitshares (NBS), Bitcoin Gold (BTG), and Token Club (TCT) back in October 2022. The exchange’s initial declaration, stating that deposits involving these tokens would become null after October 25th, 2022, set the stage for a subsequent withdrawal phase, slated to persist until January 25, 2023.

The latest move, set to be executed by December 8, 2023, takes a different route. Users holding NBS tokens within their Binance wallets on the snapshot date of September 9, 2023, stand to see their tokens transformed into USDT at an average exchange rate from September 9th to December 8th, 2023.

Transitioning into the future, Binance plans to halt accepting additional NBS token deposits and temporarily suspend withdrawals starting September 9, 2023. Users can initiate token withdrawals before this date, contingent on the availability of requisite infrastructure. However, following September 9th, NBS tokens will cease to be withdrawn or transferred to other wallets.

It’s noteworthy that users who possess New Bitshares (NBS) tokens within their Binance wallets until August 25, 2023, at 23:59 (UTC), will be notified through email, according to the official announcement made by Binance. The process of token conversions, though crucial, will render users unable to monitor their NBS token balances on the Binance platform during the intervening months between September and December.



This strategic maneuver by Binance showcases the exchange’s ability to adapt and evolve its offerings in response to changing dynamics within the cryptocurrency space. The conversion of NBS tokens into USDT underscores the exchange’s commitment to ensuring user convenience and flexibility within an ever-fluctuating market landscape. As the cryptocurrency community watches this unfolding transition, Binance’s innovative move could set a precedent for similar maneuvers across the industry.