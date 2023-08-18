SEC on the verge of approving Ether Futures ETFs

TL;DR Breakdown

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reportedly on the verge of a landmark decision that could reshape the cryptocurrency landscape. According to a report from Bloomberg citing sources familiar with the matter, the regulatory body is considering approving the first exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on Ether futures. Several firms have eagerly awaited this move.

Several firms eagerly await approval for innovative Ether Futures ETFs

Various companies, including well-known names like Volatility Shares, Bitwise, Roundhill, and ProShares, have submitted applications to launch these groundbreaking ETFs. According to the sources familiar with the matter, the SEC could give the go-ahead to multiple applications as early as October. This potential move follows a precedent set by the SEC in 2021 when it permitted trading in a fund linked to Bitcoin futures contracts.

The anticipation surrounding the SEC’s decision has been building, but the process of approval has been slow.

The possibility of the SEC’s approval had a noticeable impact on Ether’s market behavior. Following the news, Ether’s price jumped 11% to $1,717 before settling at its lowest levels last night since mid-June.

Simultaneously, the SEC continues to face challenges regarding ETFs based on Bitcoin. Federal judges are currently reviewing a high-profile legal case involving Grayscale Investments LLC’s application to convert its Bitcoin trust into an ETF.

Other firms, such as BlackRock Inc., also seek to list ETFs based on Bitcoin. These efforts influenced Bitcoin’s price, pushing it above $31,000 in June, though it fluctuated around the $29,000 mark before declining further to $26,435 at the time of writing.

The expected approval of Ether futures ETFs marks a critical juncture in developing cryptocurrency investment products. It also signifies regulators’ cautious yet growing acceptance of crypto derivatives and highlights the evolving relationship between traditional finance and digital assets.

In related developments, Valkyrie Investments filed for an Ethereum futures ETF on Aug. 16, and industry leaders like Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital are optimistic about future regulatory approvals for spot Bitcoin ETFs.

As the crypto community awaits these key decisions, the potential green light for Ether futures ETFs symbolizes a new phase of recognition and integration of cryptocurrencies into conventional financial offerings.