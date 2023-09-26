Binance and MUFG collaborate to pioneer stablecoin launch in Japan

TLDR Binance partners with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) to introduce stablecoins pegged to major currencies in Japan by 2024.

Despite facing regulatory scrutiny in key global markets, Binance continues its expansion, recently resuming operations in Belgium and clarifying its stance on European stablecoins.

In a groundbreaking move, Binance, the global cryptocurrency exchange titan, has announced its plans to venture into Japan’s burgeoning stablecoin market. The company’s ambitious vision sees the potential of the market reaching a staggering ¥5 trillion ($34 billion). This move comes amidst Binance‘s ongoing legal tussle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. However, undeterred by these challenges, Binance is setting its sights on international horizons, with Japan being its latest target.

A strategic partnership with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Binance’s foray into the Japanese market isn’t a solo endeavor. The crypto behemoth has strategically partnered with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s (MUFG) trust banking division. This collaboration aims to launch stablecoins pegged to major currencies like the USD, EUR, and the Japanese Yen by 2024.

MUFG’s general manager, Takeshi Chino, confirmed the joint efforts between the two firms, emphasizing their commitment to the stablecoin issuance project. This partnership’s significance is further underscored by Japan’s recent legislative move. In June, the country passed a pivotal law allowing licensed corporations to issue stablecoins. This legislative green light has spurred other major corporations, including Orix Corp., to contemplate introducing these digital tokens. These stablecoins offer a plethora of advantages, including expedited money transfers and streamlined settlements.

Navigating the blockchain landscape for stablecoin

MUFG isn’t new to the blockchain arena. The financial giant has been actively engaging in dialogues with multiple stakeholders about leveraging its blockchain platform, Progmat. This platform is envisioned to be instrumental in developing stablecoins tied to foreign currencies.

Tatsuya Saito, MUFG’s vice president of products, provided further insights into the potential of Japan’s stablecoin market. He highlighted that it could account for nearly a quarter of the global market, estimated at around $34 billion.

However, Binance’s ambitious plans aren’t without their prerequisites. To bring this vision to fruition, the company must secure a license in Japan, specifically as an electronic settlement methods transaction business provider. Once this milestone is achieved, users can look forward to harnessing these stablecoins for crypto trading and potentially tap into payment services, as outlined by Chino.

Binance’s global expansion amidst regulatory challenges

Binance’s global footprint is undeniable. Yet, its journey hasn’t been without its share of hurdles. The company has faced regulatory scrutiny in pivotal markets, including the US, Australia, and the UK. Despite these challenges, the famous crypto exchange remains committed to constructive engagements with regulatory bodies, seeking clarity on crypto regulations.

A testament to Binance’s resilience is its recent resumption of operations in Belgium after a three-month regulatory hiatus. This move is indicative of the company’s unwavering commitment to compliance and its global user base.

Recent speculations suggested Binance’s plans to delist stablecoins in the European market by June 2024, primarily due to the impending Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulations slated for December 2024. However, Binance’s chief, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), was quick to address these rumors. CZ clarified that the earlier statement by Marina Parthuisot, Binance’s French legal director, was misinterpreted. He emphasized that Binance already has established partnerships in Europe and is on track to introduce a fully compliant stablecoin.

Conclusion

Binance’s strategic partnership with MUFG marks a significant chapter in the crypto exchange’s global narrative. As the company navigates regulatory landscapes and fosters international collaborations, the future of stablecoins, especially in markets like Japan, looks promising.