Tokens Creator of Bitcoin Ordinals Proposes New Fungible Protocol: Runes

TLDR Casey Rodarmor introduces “Runes,” a UTXO-based alternative to the BRC-20 token standard, aiming to reduce the proliferation of “junk” unspent transaction outputs on the Bitcoin network.

Despite the recent proposal, the future of Runes remains uncertain, but it has garnered attention, with a $100,000 incentive offered for its development.

In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin remains a dominant force. Yet, as with any technology, there are always innovators looking to improve upon existing systems. One such innovator is Casey Rodarmor, the creator of Bitcoin Ordinals. Recently, Rodarmor has been in the spotlight for his proposal of a new Bitcoin-based fungible token protocol named “Runes.” This proposal comes as an alternative to the BRC-20 token standard, which has faced criticism for its impact on the Bitcoin network.

The rise and concerns of BRC-20 tokens

The BRC-20 standard, introduced in March by an anonymous developer known as “Domo,” quickly gained traction in the cryptocurrency community. Within a mere two months of its launch, the BRC-20 market cap skyrocketed to $1 billion. Notable tokens such as PEPE and ORDI were created on Bitcoin using this standard, showcasing its potential and popularity.

However, the rapid adoption of BRC-20 tokens has not come without concerns. The primary issue, as highlighted by Rodarmor, is the “junk” unspent transaction outputs (UTXOs) that these tokens generate on the Bitcoin network. In his words, BRC-20 tokens lead to the “undesirable consequence of UTXO proliferation.”

For those unfamiliar with the term, UTXOs represent the amount of cryptocurrency left in a wallet after a transaction has been completed. This balance is then used in subsequent transactions and is stored in the UTXO database. Bitcoin’s UTXO model is crucial for its transparency and auditability, ensuring that double-spending does not occur. However, the accumulation of “junk” UTXOs can clutter the network, which is where Rodarmor’s concerns lie.

Runes: A potential solution to the UTXO problem

In a blog post dated Sept. 25, Rodarmor introduced the cryptocurrency community to “Runes,” a UTXO-based alternative to the BRC-20 standard. He emphasized that UTXO-based protocols align more seamlessly with Bitcoin’s infrastructure. Such protocols promote UTXO set minimization, thereby preventing the creation of unnecessary UTXOs.

Rodarmor elaborated on the potential benefits of a protocol like Runes, stating, “If this protocol had a small on-chain footprint and encouraged responsible UTXO management, it might serve as harm reduction compared to existing protocols.”

While acknowledging the issues with other fungible token protocols on Bitcoin, such as Really Good for Bitcoin, Counterparty, and Omni Layer, Rodarmor remains optimistic. He candidly admitted that a vast majority (99.9%) of fungible tokens are riddled with scams and memes. However, he firmly believes that the right fungible token protocol can bring immense value to the Bitcoin network. In his vision, a well-designed protocol could attract significant transaction fee revenue, developer attention, and a broader user base to Bitcoin.

The future of Runes and Rodarmor’s vision

Despite the potential of Runes, its future remains uncertain. In a recent Twitter Spaces conversation with The Ordinals Show co-host Trevor Owens, Rodarmor revealed that the idea for Runes only came to him the previous week. He also expressed uncertainty about whether he would continue to develop the concept further.

However, the proposal for Runes has already garnered attention and support. Following their conversation, Owens proposed a significant incentive: a $100,000 offer from the Bitcoin Frontier Fund. This fund would be available to any developer capable of creating a functional Rune application, furthering Rodarmor’s innovative proposal.

Conclusion

While the future of Runes is still in its nascent stages, the buzz it has created in the cryptocurrency community is undeniable. As Bitcoin continues to evolve, innovators like Rodarmor play a pivotal role in shaping its trajectory, ensuring that it remains efficient, transparent, and valuable to its users. Only time will tell if Runes becomes the next big thing in the world of Bitcoin, but its potential is undoubtedly promising.