Binance lawsuit spotlights SEC’s inconsistent crypto arguments

2 mins read
Binance

GPortal: Your Go-To Choice for Enshrouded Dedicated Servers

AI Model Developed to Detect Extremist Users and ISIS-Related Content on X Platform

BlackRock signals Paradigm shift with 84.9% Bitcoin allocation

Joint status report reveals ongoing dispute between SEC and Binance Holdings Ltd

Rollbit Price Prediction 2024-2033: Is It Time To Buy RLB?

1. Binance, SEC clash over cryptocurrency regulations
2. Media and legal experts question the SEC’s consistency
TL;DR

  • The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is criticized for stating that certain cryptocurrencies represent investment contracts.
  • The SEC’s lawsuit against Binance and Coinbase alleges they operated unregistered securities exchanges.
  • During a court hearing, the SEC classified 12 cryptocurrencies, including FIL and ADA, as securities under the Howey Test.

In a recent legal hearing involving Binance, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) faced criticism for its stance on cryptocurrencies. The SEC’s assertion that certain crypto assets embody investment contracts has sparked a debate in the cryptocurrency community, leading to accusations of inconsistency in the regulator’s legal argument.

Binance, SEC clash over cryptocurrency regulations

The dispute centers on a lawsuit filed by the SEC against Binance and Coinbase in June, alleging that these platforms operated unregistered securities exchanges and listed crypto assets that should be classified as investment contracts. During a court hearing on Monday, the SEC claimed that 12 specific cryptocurrencies, including FIL, BUSD, BNB, ADA, and AXS, are securities under the Howey Test, a standard used to determine what constitutes a security in the United States.

In response, Binance and Binance.US sought to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing against the SEC’s interpretation. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson is currently reviewing the motion for dismissal.

The heart of the controversy lies in what has been termed the SEC’s “embodiment theory.” This theory suggests that the crypto tokens are not merely digital assets but actual representations of investment contracts. This stance was first brought to light in the SEC’s response to a motion to intervene by attorney John Deaton on behalf of XRP holders in a case involving Ripple.

Deaton highlighted that the SEC has not provided any substantial case law to support its theory that a cryptocurrency, traded even in secondary markets, embodies an investment contract. This argument has been a contention, especially considering that two federal judges, Judge Analisa Torres in the Ripple lawsuit and Judge Jed Rakoff in the Terra case, have previously stated that a token is not a security.

Media and legal experts question the SEC’s consistency

Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett and attorney John Deaton have noted apparent inconsistencies in the SEC’s arguments across different cases. For instance, in the Ripple and LBRY cases, the SEC described the tokens as mere computer codes, contradicting its current stance in the Binance lawsuit. Additionally, Terrett noted instances in the Ripple case where the SEC’s arguments about Ripple’s distributions of XRP were called out by the judge for being inconsistent.

These contradictions have raised questions about the SEC’s approach to regulating cryptocurrencies. The discussion hinges on whether the nature of a crypto asset changes depending on its context and how it is being traded, which is central to the debate over its classification as securities.

The outcome of the Binance lawsuit, especially regarding the SEC’s embodiment theory, could have significant implications for the cryptocurrency industry. A decision affirming the SEC’s stance may result in stricter regulations for crypto exchanges and a reclassification of certain digital assets as securities. On the other hand, a rejection of the SEC’s argument could provide more clarity and potentially less stringent regulatory oversight for the crypto sector.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Mutuma Maxwell

Maxwell especially enjoys penning pieces about blockchain and cryptocurrency. He started his venture into blogging in 2020, later focusing on the world of cryptocurrencies. His life's work is to introduce the concept of decentralization to people worldwide.

