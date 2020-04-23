The Binance Coin price line climbed up on the chart for the 22nd of April, after the cryptocurrency came across a bullish momentum on the day, which led the price line over the $15.80 level. The cryptocurrency varied between the $14.90 and $15.90 levels on the day, with a trading range of $15.6432864 — $15.7978192.

1-Day Binance Coin Price Analysis (22nd April)

Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView

The BNBUSD pair approached the day’s chart with a trading value of $15.1596195 US Dollars, after which it exhibited a ruffled trajectory towards the $15.40 level. The cryptocurrency’s price line crept past the $15.40 level before 09:00 GMT on the day.

In the afternoon, the coin saw further incline which was directed across the $15.80 level. This incline rose the price to a day’s high of $15.8341232 US Dollars. Binance Coin traded with a range of $15.60 — $15.70 until the end of the day, where it closed at $15.6888472 US Dollars.

Binance Coin: technical indicators





Binance Coin Featured Price Chart by TradingView

Both of the moving averages jumped across the $15.70 mark right after the BNBUSD pair turned bullish. The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at $15.7202291, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed below the 20EMA, at $15.7114377.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was observed reaching a high of 91.96 at 13:20 GMT. Such a high value of the RSI indicates that the cryptocurrency was overbought at that instance. On the 22nd of April, the RSI closed at 40.28.

Featured Image by Lorenzo Cafaro.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.