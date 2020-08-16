The Binance Coin price line made its way past the $23.7 mark on the 15th of August. The cryptocurrency traded within the day’s range of $22.80 to $23.79.

1-Day Binance Coin price analysis

Binance Coin price chart by Trading View

The BNB price line rose to a day’s high of $23.79 just before 06:00 GMT. By noon, the price had fallen to the $23.3 mark. The price line gradually receded towards the $23.1 level, where it closed the day’s trade. At the time of writing, BNB was observed trading at a price of $23.18 US Dollars.

Binance Coin price technical indicators

Binance Coin price chart by Trading View

The moving average technical indicators rose towards the $23.6 mark during the first quarter of the day’s trade. The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (20EMA) gradually stepped down towards the $22.9 mark as it moved towards the end of the day’s trade, while the 50-Day Moving Average (50MA) observed a day’s high of $23.63.

At the time of closure, the 20EMA stood at the $22.96 mark, whereas the 50MA stood at $22.94. At the time of writing, the 20EMA was observed at $23.09, below which the 50MA stood at the $23.02 mark.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose to 83.86 just after the day began, which means that the cryptocurrency was overbought at the time. For the day’s lowest, the RSI fell to 24.71 near 02:22 GMT, which means that Binance Coin was slightly oversold. The technical indicator closed at 68.00, while it was observed at 54.62 at the time of writing.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.