The Binance Coin price fell towards the $15.90 mark on the 19th of June. The coin traded from $15.86 to $16.06 on its price charts.

1-Day Binance Coin price analysis (19th June)

Binance Coin Price Chart by Trading View

After starting trade at the $16.1 level, the price rose across the $16.25 mark towards a day’s high, after which it followed a downward trend. The trajectory can be observed treading towards the $15.90 mark. After 09:00 GMT, BNB rose across the $16.15 level, while as the day proceeded, the price lowered towards the $15.90 all over again. After 18:00 GMT, the coin traded between the $15.90 and $16.05 marks until the end of the day’s trade. At the time of writing, Binance Coin was observed trading at $15.97 US Dollars.

Binance Coin price; technical indicators

The moving average technical indicators fell towards the $15.90 level at the beginning of the day when the cryptocurrency had turned bearish. The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (20EMA) and the 50-Day Moving Average (50MA) traversed with various up and down movements on the price charts.

At the time of closure for the 19th of June, the 20EMA was observed at the $15.95 mark. Whereas the 50MA was seen closing at the $15.94 level.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) rose to a high of 78.68 at 04:08 GMT. This shows that Binance Coin was mildly overbought at the time. For the day’s lowest, the RSI indicator dropped to 25.13. Such a value of the technical indicator shows that the coin was mildly oversold. At the time of writing, the RSI was observed at 48.63.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.