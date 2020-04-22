The Binance Coin price experienced a price drop on the 21st of April. The cryptocurrency fell below the $14.80 mark on the price chart, while it traded between the $14.70 and $15.50 levels for the day.
1-Day Binance Coin Price Analysis (21st April)
Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView
The cryptocurrency stood at the $14.90 level after closing amidst a bearish momentum on the 21st of April. The coin turned bullish just as it entered the day and the cryptocurrency’s price line was observed moving across the $15.40 level. The coin saw a day’s high of $15.4584856 US Dollars. After the first quarter of the day, the BNBUSD pair started to decline as it approached midday, the cryptocurrency had fallen to a day’s low of $14.7550307 US Dollars.
In the afternoon, the cryptocurrency saw price recovery and the price line traced across the $15.20 level before it saw the day’s closure with a trading value of $15.1742764 US Dollars.
Binance Coin: technical indicators
Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView
The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at $15.1468621. The 50-Day Moving Average (MA) closed at the top, at $15.1866295.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned bullish just before closing on the 21st of April, the RSI closed at 56.96.
