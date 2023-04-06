logo
Frame svg
  • 3 mins read

Binance Coin price analysis: Following a bearish move, BNB slips to $312

Binance Coin price analysis: Following a bearish move, BNB slips to $312

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Coin value has now decreased to $312.9.
  • Binance Coin price analysis shows downturn.
  • Support for BNB is available at $308.

As a result of the bears’ successful development of a means of retaliation following a marginally bullish price action, the Binance Coin price analysis is turning negative for the day. The price levels have fallen to $312.9 due to a bearish trend that has been significant enough. The downtrend has been reestablished following some bullish efforts seen during the day, making the last few hours rewarding for the bears. The next level of support for the BNB/USD price function is at $308, and if the support holds, traders should expect a price reversal to the upside.

BNB/USD 1-day price chart: BNB is en route to retest the $308 support

As the price levels have nearly reached $312.9, the 1-day Binance Coin price analysis chart is detecting a sharp decline in price today. Since there has been both bearish pressure and bullish control over the charts for the majority of the past week, the cryptocurrency has been somewhat volatile. Additionally, the current trend is in the bears’ favor, and it is anticipated that the negative momentum will continue to build. The moving average (MA) value of $313 has continued to be held above the price level.

BNB1 1
BNB/USD 1-day price chart. Source: Tradingview

On the other hand, as the Bollinger bands are stretched, the volatility is on the greater side. At the moment, the top value of the Bollinger bands is resting at $338, while the lower value is at $302, which corresponds to support and resistance, respectively. As a result of today’s selling, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) score also dropped, reaching index 48.

Binance Coin price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

In light of the most recent update, which indicates that the price is once again going downward, the 4-hours Binance Coin price analysis likewise foresees bearish pressure. Today’s price movement has been mixed, and even though bulls were in control of today’s market action for the majority of the day, the trend is still bearish. On the 4-hour price chart, the moving average is set at $313.4, which is above the price value, while the Bollinger bands average is set at $312.2, which is below the MA value.

BNB4 1
BNB/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: Tradingview

The bottom Bollinger band displays the precise value of $308.6, while the upper band displays the amount of $315. The RSI score is currently at index 49, which is in the lower half of the neutral zone and in line with the short-term moving line, which favors the bears. However, the indicator’s curve has flattened, suggesting that there isn’t a lot of selling going on right now.

Binance Coin price analysis conclusion

The assessments for the 1-day and 4-hour periods for Binance Coin price analysis show that the most recent trend has been bearish, which has led to a decline in price. When compared to its position over the previous week, the price has dropped to $312.9, which is on the lower end. The BNB/USD price is unlikely to fall below the support level of $308, though, and this level of support seems strong.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
Aamir Sheikh

Aamir Sheikh

Amir is a media, marketing and content professional working in the digital industry. A veteran in content production Amir is now an enthusiastic cryptocurrency proponent, analyst and writer.

Related News

Hot Stories

Int'l securities body IOSCO announces plans for crypto asset regulation report for 2023
07 April, 2023
3 mins read
Binance CEO Clarifies Misinformation About Derivatives License in Australia
07 April, 2023
3 mins read
Cardano (ADA) & Polygon (MATIC) investors rushing towards Digitoads for 10x growth as their investments stall
07 April, 2023
3 mins read
BendDAO Empowers NFT Investors with Web3 Financial Reporting
07 April, 2023
3 mins read
Polkadot price analysis: Following a downward spiral, the DOT price declines to the $6.19 mark
07 April, 2023
3 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Binance CEO Clarifies Misinformation About Derivatives License in Australia
07 April, 2023
3 mins read
EigenLayer Protocol Allows Restaking of Ethereum Assets on Emerging Networks
07 April, 2023
3 mins read
Best Twitter threads of the day - April 6th
06 April, 2023
3 mins read
Top crypto tweets of the day - April 6th
06 April, 2023
3 mins read
US Treasury’s report point to illegal DeFi use by Criminals and North Korea
06 April, 2023
3 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here