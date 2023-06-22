Binance Brazil faces probe as parliament asks its director to testify

TL;DR Breakdown

Congressman Alfredo Gaspar, a member of the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) on Financial Pyramids, has formally requested the summoning of Guilherme Haddad, the Director of Binance Brazil, to appear before the Brazilian parliament. The inquiry aims to investigate alleged pyramid schemes operating in the country. Gaspar’s request, published on Wednesday, June 21, awaits the voting process by other CPI members, scheduled for June 27.

Binance Brazil’s boss will testify before the parliament

Binance Brazil director Guilherme Haddad will face questioning by the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Congress, as part of the ongoing investigation into financial pyramids, if the vote passes. The development comes amidst a global regulatory crackdown on Binance, the cryptocurrency exchange. Authorities in the United States, France, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Brazil have all scrutinized the company, reflecting the multinational attention it has garnered.

Gaspar’s request for summoning Haddad is based on allegations that Binance Brazil was utilized by pyramid schemes such as Ever Operations and Investments and Braiscompany to facilitate illicit asset transfers. The congressman emphasized the need to understand Binance’s operations, its association with B Fintech, and its potential involvement with companies facing legal action for harming Brazilian consumers. These factors establish a strong link between Binance and the ongoing investigation.

Brazilian authorities have expressed the intention to summon Haddad due to the regulatory scrutiny faced by Binance globally. In Brazil, the cryptocurrency exchange is already under investigation by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office and Federal Police. Allegedly, Binance has been assisting clients in evading a stop order on cryptocurrency derivatives investments.

Binance continues to face regulatory scrutiny amid issues with the SEC

The Brazilian regulatory body equivalent to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), known as Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), has already urged Binance to cease offering Bitcoin futures products to Brazilian customers. The CVM’s actions indicate their concern regarding the company’s compliance with local regulations and investor protection.

As the summoning of Guilherme Haddad unfolds, the parliamentary inquiry seeks to shed light on the activities of Binance Brazil and its potential involvement with pyramid schemes. The ongoing scrutiny by global regulators underscores the importance of addressing the concerns raised. The summoning of Binance’s director by the Brazilian parliament marks a significant step in the investigation, demonstrating the government’s commitment to protecting consumers and maintaining regulatory oversight in the cryptocurrency sector.

It remains to be seen how Binance will navigate these regulatory challenges and cooperate with authorities during the parliamentary inquiry. The outcome of the vote on Haddad’s summoning will determine the next phase of the investigation. As the situation unfolds, the spotlight on Binance’s operations and its compliance with Brazilian regulations will continue to grow, shaping the future of the company’s presence in the country’s cryptocurrency market.