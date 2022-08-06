Avalanche price analysis: AVAX spikes to $25.9

Today’s Avalanche price analysis shows a bearish trend gaining momentum with bullish possibilities. AVAX/USD is currently trading at $25.9, up 6.47% in the past 24 hours, with a trading volume of $567,800,848. The market capped yesterday in a tremendous positive momentum and is opening today with further hopeful bullish signs adding to yesterday’s spike above the $24.8 mark. In addition, the volatility increases, giving the bulls further opportunity for a tremendous value increment. The live market cap of AVAX is $7,363,086,908, and it ranks #14 in the cryptocurrency rankings.

AVAX/USD 4-hours analysis: Latest developments

Avalanche price analysis indicates market volatility following a significantly increasing trend, which means that AVAX/USD prices are increasingly prone to change. In addition, the Bollinger’s band’s upper limit is $25.7, which acts as a support point for AVAX. Conversely, the lower limit for the Bollinger’s band is available at $22.5, which serves as another support point for AVAX.

The price of AVAX/USD appears to cross over the Moving Average curve, signifying a bullish movement. However, bears have been taking care of the market for the last few hours and will maintain their momentum. However, the price appears to show extreme increasing dynamics by moving above the resistance; the trend might soon shift and obtain a bearish one.

AVAX/USD 4-hour price chart Source: TradingView

Avalanche price analysis reveals that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 69, which puts cryptocurrency in a very overvalued state. However, we can trace the RSI following a further upward path in the overvalued region, indicating the dominance of buying activity. If the RSI decides to move further towards a dominant buying activity era, a reversal movement will become inevitable, and the bears will have their chance at glory once again.

Avalanche price analysis for 1-day

Avalanche price analysis shows market volatility following a declining trend, indicating that the probability of AVAX/USD experiencing fluctuations remains constant until the volatility fluctuates. The upper limit of the Bollinger band is present at $26, which acts as the most substantial resistance for AVAX. Conversely, the lower limit for the Bollinger band is $21.2, which is the strongest support for AVAX.

The price of AVAX/USD appears to be crossing over the Moving Average curve, indicating a bullish move. However, the market’s direction may seem to remain upward over the last few days. Bulls have taken the market, which means a further increment is to be expected.

AVAX/USD 1-day price chart Source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63, indicating an overvalued cryptocurrency. Furthermore, the price appears to follow an upward path in the overvalued region, exhibiting signs of the cryptocurrencys’ increasing value and movement towards inflation and intense buying activity.

Avalanche Price Analysis Conclusion

The conclusion of the Avalanche price analysis indicates that the cryptocurrency behavior suggests that it is following a complete bullish trend with massive reversal potential. Unfortunately, the market has recently fallen under bullish dominion but seems not competent enough to maintain it. However, they have already engulfed the market, and the bears are on the ropes right now but might take over by storm in the coming days if they take advantage of the breakout.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.