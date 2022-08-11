Asian Blockchain Festival 2022 – An In-Depth Insight About Blockchain

4th Global Edition of Super Crypto Conference Comes to Vietnam with Live, In-person Event.

With the sponsorship of Novum Group, a Singapore-based Blockchain Company, the 4th global edition of SCC – Asian Blockchain Festival 2022 (ABF 2022) will bring together some of the world’s leading crypto experts, policymakers, key government delegates, media, and other curated investors among others to foster the crypto and blockchain community across the globe.

The 4th Global Edition of the Super Crypto Conference series marks its return for the first time since the ongoing pandemic. Taking place on 7 October 2022 in Hochiminh city, Vietnam, ABF 2022 will be one of the most elite gatherings within the global crypto and blockchain ecosystem.

We don’t simply provide updates on the newest hot trends; we also give our participants in-depth insights about blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Blockchain is not only just about hot trends like Metaverse, NFTs or GameFi. Blockchain is all about how we apply this technology into our business and make our lives better.

Patrick Tan, CEO & General Counsel, Novum Group stated that “Asian Blockchain Festival 2022 comes to Vietnam and offers a unique opportunity to interact with global blockchain experts along with curated investors and media partners.” He further added, “We are delighted to open the doors to the highly-anticipated 4th global edition of the event and solidify its position as the most influential crypto and blockchain event in the Southeast Asia region.”

What we offer you:

Conference with the deepest and hottest topics of the Blockchain industry

with the deepest and hottest topics of the Blockchain industry Expo with the participation of outstanding & potential Blockchain projects

with the participation of outstanding & potential Blockchain projects Metaverse room exploration with VR glasses

with VR glasses 1-1 Meeting with unique opportunities to meet our speakers/investors by private way

with unique opportunities to meet our speakers/investors by private way Private dinner party where participants can meet up with VCs and expand their network

Main topics:

Blockchain for enterprises

The future of Metaverse & Development trends

How NFT and blockchain technologies are creating new business opportunities

Crypto Payment and benefits to the unbanked

A First Step To Crypto Regulation, Or A Step Backwards?

Inside the Web3 Revolution

Where is VC money going in this bear market?

Confirmed speakers line up:

To know more about SCC, please contact us at: [email protected]