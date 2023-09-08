Asia Web3, GO! – Reveal the Future of Asia’s Blockchain Sphere

Description Join us at Asia Web3, GO! – a premier event uniting visionary founders and top Web3 executives, sharing valuable industry insights. Illuminate Asian and global developments while embracing the ecosystem’s vast potential. We host a vibrant crypto community – entrepreneurs, investors, developers, and media – fostering networking and shaping the crypto future. Hosted by JDI … Read more

Hosted by JDI ONE and Singapore Global Network (SGN), this event provides an exclusive platform for industry leaders to share their valuable insights on Web3’s latest trends, including blockchain, crypto, NFTs, and more.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals, experience innovation first-hand, and gain insights from industry trailblazers. Be a part of Asia’s tech innovation and immerse yourself in one of the most comprehensive and exciting Web3 events of 2023!

Event Info

Asia Web3, GO!

Date: Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Tuesday, 12 September 2023 Time: 13:00 – 18:00 Singapore Time (GMT +8)

13:00 – 18:00 Singapore Time (GMT +8) Location: Distrii Singapore | Level 2 Republic Plaza – 9 Raffles Place Singapore 048619

The event brings together entrepreneurs, investors, developers, builders, innovators, global media, and Web3 enthusiasts to engage in insightful discussions, collaborative endeavors, and visionary exchanges.

Event Highlights

✔️ Web3 Exhibition

Experience the latest Web3 technologies and innovative solutions from leading companies across the globe. A realm of boundless opportunities and limitless horizons awaiting your discovery.

✔️ Panel discussion with Web3 industry leaders and key decision-makers

Hear from some of the greatest minds driving the future of Web3 and gain practical insights on how to stay at the forefront of innovation advancements.

✔️ Business Matching

Leverage our business matching platform to connect with like-minded Web3 professionals, potential collaborators, and industry experts. Identify opportunities for growth, uncover avenues for partnership, and foster valuable alliances that can propel your business forward.

✔️ Pitching Session

Showcase your Web3 innovative solution to our esteemed investor audience, including angels, venture capitalists, incubators, accelerators, and potential collaborators. Seize the opportunity to establish strategic partnerships and secure vital funding for your business.

✔️ Networking Opportunities

Build in-depth connections with key stakeholders, investors, founders, and ecosystem partners from Singapore, Dubai, Europe, the USA, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, and other countries, as well as visitors of ETH Singapore and Token2049.

Meet Esteemed Judges For The Pitching Session

Mr. Sebastian Zilliacus | Managing Director | EMURGO (Cardano)

Mr. Sagar Barvaliya | Partner | Blockchain Founders Capital

Mr. Jonathan Nguyen | Co-Founder | Bees Incubeetor

Mr. Colin Allison | Managing Partner | Konnect Ventures

Mr. Edward Tay | Associate Professor (Practice) | United Nations Institute of Training and Research (UNITAR)

Mr. Jielun Ong | Senior Director, Ventures APAC | Plug and Play

Mr. Wynn Le | Co-founder | Unicorn Ultra (U2U)

Ms. Linda Ang | Head of Strategy | aelf

Mr. Ajeet Khurana | Founder | Reflexical

Mr. G.Woo Lim | Front Operation Lead | Lambda256

Stay tuned as more judges will be unveiled shortly!

———

Armed with extensive resources and networks, these industry leaders, top-tier VCs, and seasoned investors will provide a launchpad for startups to amplify their impact, accelerate growth, and navigate the complex landscape of success.

Learn more about the Pitching Session Here:

Register For the Pitching Session HERE:

Who Should Attend

Builders, founders, and C-Level executives of Web3/Tech Startups, SMEs, Corporates

Web3/ Technology Investors (Angels, Venture Capitalists, Incubators and Accelerators)

Developers eager to explore new Web3 technologies

Government representatives interested in Web3 technological advancements

Media organizations covering Web3-related news and stories

Members of communities passionate about Web3 and its potential

Be a Pioneer of Tomorrow! Join the Asia Web3, GO!

