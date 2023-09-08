Call of Duty Implements AI-Powered Speech Monitoring to Combat Toxic Behavior

TL;DR Breakdown

In a bold move to tackle toxic speech and disruptive behavior within its online gaming community, Activision, the publisher behind the popular video game franchise “Call of Duty,” has employed artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor and enforce stringent speech rules. As the gaming world grapples with issues of harassment and hate speech, this decision marks a significant step toward maintaining a safer and more inclusive gaming environment.

AI-powered voice chat moderation

Activision recently announced its collaboration with Modulate, a company specializing in AI-Powered voice chat moderation technology called ToxMod. This technology has been integrated into Call of Duty’s online voice chat system to identify and address toxic speech in real-time. Toxic speech encompasses various forms of hate speech, discriminatory language, and harassment, which have become persistent issues in the gaming community.

The unwavering stance against hate

Call of Duty’s enforcement of its online speech rules is unequivocal. The company prohibits derogatory comments based on race, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, among other categories. Communication between players, whether through text or voice chat, must remain free of offensive or harmful language. Activision firmly condemns hate speech, discriminatory language, harassment, and any form of threatening behavior in its Code of Conduct.

Stricter penalties for violations

To ensure compliance with these rules, Activision has imposed strict penalties on players found in violation. Offenders can face consequences ranging from temporary suspensions and account renaming to permanent bans and stat resets. The severity of the penalty depends on the nature and severity of the offense.

The company emphasizes that aggressive, offensive, derogatory, or culturally charged language will not be tolerated, and cyber-bullying and other forms of harassment are deemed extreme offenses with the harshest penalties.

AI-powered censorship for a massive player base

Call of Duty boasts an extensive player base, with approximately 60 million monthly players, primarily comprised of men. Banter and casual conversation have long been a part of the multiplayer gaming experience, but Activision aims to keep such interactions respectful and within predefined boundaries.

The speech policing algorithms, powered by AI, operate in real-time and monitor and record what players say, even in the heat of a gaming session. Importantly, players have no option to disable this monitoring, ensuring a consistently moderated environment.

Beta testing and global rollout

The beta version of the AI-powered speech monitoring system has already been deployed in North America within Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone. The full version is scheduled to roll out worldwide alongside the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III on November 10.

This marks a significant step forward in Activision’s ongoing efforts to combat toxic behavior within its gaming community. Last year, they introduced an overhauled in-game reporting system, providing players with more tools to report offensive behavior. Additionally, the moderation team gained new capabilities to address toxicity more effectively. These measures have already made a substantial impact, with over 1 million accounts facing restrictions on voice and/or text chat as of August 30.

Corporate America’s push for content regulation

Activision’s decision to utilize AI for speech moderation aligns with a broader trend in corporate America where companies are increasingly inclined to suppress expressions considered offensive or against current societal norms. This is emblematic of a growing appetite for content regulation, not only within the gaming industry but across various sectors.

Recent polling data reveals that a significant portion of the American population is in favor of government restrictions on false information online. A July 20 Pew Research Center survey found that 55% of Americans believe the U.S. government should take steps to restrict false information online, even if it limits freedom of information. This marks a notable increase from previous years, with 48% in support in 2021 and just 39% in 2018.

The shifting landscape of free speech

The rise in support for content regulation is emblematic of a shifting landscape in the perception of free speech. As attitudes evolve, there is a growing willingness to prioritize censorship over unrestricted freedom of expression. These developments are shaping not only the gaming industry but the broader discourse around free speech in the digital age.

Activision’s use of AI to monitor and regulate speech within Call of Duty represents a significant effort to combat toxic behavior and create a more inclusive gaming environment. This move reflects broader trends in corporate America’s approach to content regulation, highlighting a shift in societal attitudes towards free speech and the boundaries of acceptable online conduct. As the gaming community eagerly awaits the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, the impact of these measures on player behavior and the gaming experience remains to be seen.

