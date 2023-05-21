Arbitrum price analysis: Uptrend remains preserved as price safely rejoins $1.16

TL;DR Breakdown

The Arbitrum price analysis reveals that the uptrend has been intact as the bulls have been trying to maintain their lead despite a very low price oscillation. The bullish momentum lacks spark, but at least the trend has been saved from reversing until now, which is why the price has been slightly uplifted to the $1.16 level. This counts as an accomplishment for the buyers, as previously the chances of progression were quite limited.

ARB/USD 1-day price chart: Bullish momentum continues as the price recovers slowly

The 1-day price chart for Arbitrum price analysis shows the cryptocurrency price has been advancing at a slow pace for the past two weeks, which is a moment of encouragement for the buyers. The price has been elevated up to $1.16 in the last 24 hours, as the bulls have been maintaining their upper position proficiently. The price has been able to reach near the moving average (MA) value as well, which is at the $1.17 level for the one-day price chart.

The SMA 20 curve is still trading below the SMA 50 despite the bullish sentiment. The Bollinger bands indicator values are as follows; the upper curve is touching $1.35, representing resistance, whereas the lower curve is at $1.04, representing strong support. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) score has improved marginally during the day and has reached an index of 42.

Arbitrum price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

The four-hour Arbitrum price analysis indicates bullish activity, with continuous improvement observed over the past 20 hours. As a result of the bullish push, the price has settled at $1.16. The bulls have successfully regained their position after maintaining a consistent streak. The moving average indicator on the four-hour price chart currently sits at $1.16, which is below the current price.

The volatility has decreased noticeably, and now the Bollinger bands average is standing at $1.16. The upper Bollinger band is standing at the $1.19 position, whereas its lower band is standing at the $1.13 position for now. The RSI score has improved to 50 in the last four hours as well.

Arbitrum price analysis conclusion

The Arbitrum price analysis concludes that the price is slowly approaching its next goal with limited bearish resistance. Today, the ARB/USD price surged to $1.16, indicating upward momentum. While there may be additional gains in the upcoming hours, the price is anticipated to exhibit a relatively low oscillation.

