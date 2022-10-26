An Exclusive Experience, MEXC is Worldwide First to Launch Future Second-level K-line Function

On October 25, the cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC upgraded the function of future products and launched the second-level K-line function. MEXC is the first cryptocurrency trading platform in the world to launch the future second-level K-line function.

Currently, the K-line chart of the future trading page on cryptocurrency trading platforms mostly accounts for minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months as time periods.

The second-level K-line introduced by MEXC takes into account “1 second” increments as the time period to generate a single candle chart, which reflects the transaction information in a more timely and intuitive manner, such as the current price, transaction volume, and market depth. The launch of the second-level K-line can meet the more real-time and detailed trading information needs of ultra-short-term, higher-frequency, and higher-leverage trading users, making the experience better and more exclusive.

According to the MEXC future information, second-level K-lines have been added to the BTC_USDT and ETH_USDT trading pairs, and second-level K-line charts for more currencies will be supported in the future.

It is reported that MEXC future products were launched in 2018. And in June 2020, a major upgrade was made to its trading system and products, focusing on optimization and upgrading from the aspects that users are most concerned about such as trading system stability, basic depth, security risk control and user experience.

After 5 years of continuous technical upgrades and product optimization, MEXC’s perpetual future liquidity has reached worldwide top 1, supporting 169 cryptocurrency tradings and 179 trading currency pairs, with smaller price differences and better depth.

A month ago, MEXC also launched a new MX token fee deduction function – which means future tradings can also use MX Token for fee deduction, and enjoy a 10% fee discount.

As a one-stop cryptocurrency trading platform for aggregate futures, spot, leveraged ETF transactions and staking services, MEXC’s global service users have exceeded 10 million as of September this year. According to CoinGecko data, the current daily trading volume of MEXC is about $1.72 billion, of which the daily trading volume of BTC is $750 million.

About MEXC：MEXC is the world’s leading cryptocurrency trading platform, providing one-stop cryptocurrency trading services for spot, ETF, futures, Staking, NFT Index, etc.,and serving more than 10 million users worldwide. The core team has a solid background in traditional finance, and has professional financial product logic and technical security guarantees in terms of cryptocurrency products and services. In October 2021, MEXC Global won the title of “Best Cryptocurrency Exchange in Asia”. Currently, it supports the trading of more than 1,600 cryptocurrency, and is the trading platform with the fastest launch speed for new projects and the most tradable categories. Visit the website and blog for more information, and follow MEXC Global and M-Ventures & Labs.