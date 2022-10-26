logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

An Exclusive Experience, MEXC is Worldwide First to Launch Future Second-level K-line Function

pasted image 0

On October 25, the cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC upgraded the function of future products and launched the second-level K-line function. MEXC is the first cryptocurrency trading platform in the world to launch the future second-level K-line function.

Currently, the K-line chart of the future trading page on cryptocurrency trading platforms mostly accounts for minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months as time periods.

An Exclusive Experience, MEXC is Worldwide First to Launch Future Second-level K-line Function 1

The second-level K-line introduced by MEXC takes into account “1 second” increments as the time period to generate a single candle chart, which reflects the transaction information in a more timely and intuitive manner, such as the current price, transaction volume, and market depth. The launch of the second-level K-line can meet the more real-time and detailed trading information needs of ultra-short-term, higher-frequency, and higher-leverage trading users, making the experience better and more exclusive.

According to the MEXC future information, second-level K-lines have been added to the BTC_USDT and ETH_USDT trading pairs, and second-level K-line charts for more currencies will be supported in the future.

It is reported that MEXC future products were launched in 2018. And in June 2020, a major upgrade was made to its trading system and products, focusing on optimization and upgrading from the aspects that users are most concerned about such as trading system stability, basic depth, security risk control and user experience.

After 5 years of continuous technical upgrades and product optimization, MEXC’s perpetual future liquidity has reached worldwide top 1, supporting 169 cryptocurrency tradings and 179 trading currency pairs, with smaller price differences and better depth.

A month ago, MEXC also launched a new MX token fee deduction function – which means future tradings can also use MX Token for fee deduction, and enjoy a 10% fee discount.

As a one-stop cryptocurrency trading platform for aggregate futures, spot, leveraged ETF transactions and staking services, MEXC’s global service users have exceeded 10 million as of September this year. According to CoinGecko data, the current daily trading volume of MEXC is about $1.72 billion, of which the daily trading volume of BTC is $750 million.

About MEXC：MEXC is the world’s leading cryptocurrency trading platform, providing one-stop cryptocurrency trading services for spot, ETF, futures, Staking, NFT Index, etc.,and serving more than 10 million users worldwide. The core team has a solid background in traditional finance, and has professional financial product logic and technical security guarantees in terms of cryptocurrency products and services. In October 2021, MEXC Global won the title of “Best Cryptocurrency Exchange in Asia”. Currently, it supports the trading of more than 1,600 cryptocurrency, and is the trading platform with the fastest launch speed for new projects and the most tradable categories. Visit the website and blog for more information, and follow MEXC Global and M-Ventures & Labs.

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
Guest User

Guest User

Related News

Hot Stories

FitR( FMT)Announces The List on Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC
26 October, 2022
2 mins read
An Exclusive Experience, MEXC is Worldwide First to Launch Future Second-level K-line Function
26 October, 2022
2 mins read
Token2049 London Announces New Headline Speakers Following Record Breaking Attendees at Token2049 Singapore
26 October, 2022
2 mins read
Litecoin price analysis: LTC achieves bullish momentum at $56.10
26 October, 2022
2 mins read
What are Reddit Digital Collectables?
26 October, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

What are Reddit Digital Collectables?
26 October, 2022
2 mins read
BitMEX CEO Alexander Höptner resigns 
25 October, 2022
2 mins read
Bad for crypto? US Consumer Confidence declined to 102.5 in October
25 October, 2022
2 mins read
Bullish: Twitter is working on its own crypto wallet prototype
25 October, 2022
2 mins read
Apple issues new updates and invites doom for NFTs and Web3
25 October, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here