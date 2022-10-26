logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

FitR( FMT)Announces The List on Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC

Untitled

MEXC Global will list FitR soon, users are able to trade its native token FMT (FMT/USDT).According to public information,MEXC is one of the world’s Top 10 cryptocurrency trading platform. The core products include spot trading, leveraged ETF, futures, NFT Index, etc. MEXC supports more than 1,500 cryptocurrency transactions, and ranks first in terms of liquidity for Top 50 cryptocurrencies.

FitR /Fit-er/ is a decentralized social fitness platform with rich Gamification and unique Socialization features.

Powered by AI technology, FitR provides a full range of indoor and outdoor exercises.

FitR( FMT)Announces The List on Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC 1

There are three core gameplay elements in FitR:

1) Fitness and move to earn; 2) Gamification Design and NFTs; 3) Social interaction

FitR allows users to find their favorite exercises or discover challenging new exercises.

The gamified design makes exercising fun. Users can perform cooperative challenges with friends and family in FitR or battle each other to make exercising competitive. Exercising with family and friends enhances relationships and improves everyone’s physical fitness. FitR also provides players the opportunity to make new workout friends from across their community and the world.

FitR has Launched multiplayer mode, which is something that has never been done by any Move-to-earn project. Multiplayer modes include Co-op, PVP, Ranked Match and Community Leaderboard.

FitR introduces 2 types of NFTs –Equipment NFTs and Avatar NFTs. Players can purchase an Avatar NFT as their PFP and acquire and use Equipment NFTs that correspond to the specific exercise they are performing. Like a set of boxing gloves, a yoga mat, or a jump rope.After the NFT was released, the Highest floor price rose to about 2 BNB.

FitR has disclosed seed round investors for the project. According to the official social media, the list of investors includes: Alpha Coin Fund, Avalanche Asia Star Fund,HashKey Capital,Kucoin Ventures. The four investment VCs who mainly invest in Asian projects have a good reputation.

As a M2E project, FitR is friendly for non crypto users to join and has made an innovation of online real-time social gameplay. FitR is also easy for users to invite friends and family to play and earn together.In the future, more functions will be launched,including a new exercise mode every month (Zumba coming up next),pet system,cosmetics in game by other NFT projects,AR football game,social game modes(coaching and livestreaming).

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.
Guest User

Guest User

Related News

Hot Stories

Best Tokens to Buy and Hold in Crypto Winter
26 October, 2022
2 mins read
FitR( FMT)Announces The List on Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC
26 October, 2022
2 mins read
An Exclusive Experience, MEXC is Worldwide First to Launch Future Second-level K-line Function
26 October, 2022
2 mins read
Token2049 London Announces New Headline Speakers Following Record Breaking Attendees at Token2049 Singapore
26 October, 2022
2 mins read
Litecoin price analysis: LTC achieves bullish momentum at $56.10
26 October, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

What are Reddit Digital Collectables?
26 October, 2022
2 mins read
BitMEX CEO Alexander Höptner resigns 
25 October, 2022
2 mins read
Bad for crypto? US Consumer Confidence declined to 102.5 in October
25 October, 2022
2 mins read
Bullish: Twitter is working on its own crypto wallet prototype
25 October, 2022
2 mins read
Apple issues new updates and invites doom for NFTs and Web3
25 October, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here