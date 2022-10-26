Token2049 London Announces New Headline Speakers Following Record Breaking Attendees at Token2049 Singapore

London – Friday 20th October – TOKEN2049, Europe’s leading Web3 conference, is preparing for its return to London on November 9th and 10th. Following the success of TOKEN2049 Singapore in September which welcomed a record-breaking 7,000 attendees, London is set to be another marquee date in the calendar for key decision makers in the crypto landscape. Hosted at Magazine London, one of the largest hybrid event spaces in the city, TOKEN2049 will serve as the flagship event of London Crypto Week.

TOKEN2049’s most recent speaker announcements include Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, Kathleen Breitman, Co-Founder of Tezos, Dan Tapiero, CEO and Founder of 10T Holdings and Mathew McDermott, Global Head of Digital Assets at Goldman Sachs, propelling attendees to the forefront of insightful discussions in the space.

Topics scheduled for conversation over the course of the two days include AI generative art, Web3 gaming and NFTs, DeFi, blockchain scaling solutions, data privacy, and how the crypto market is weathering a global economic storm.

Thousands of attendees will have access to insights from leading voices in the space, unparalleled networking opportunities, and global top tier media. Consistent with the rapid acceleration of projects in the Web3 space, TOKEN2049 London is set to provide a comprehensive schedule for attendees including discursive panels, elaborate presentations, and various side events.

Raphael Strauch, Founder of TOKEN2049 said:

“Following the record-breaking attendance at our Singapore event last month, we are excited to once again bring TOKEN2049 to London and create an immersive experience in an innovative hub of creation and enterprise. The diverse pool of talent, hyper-growth businesses, and long-standing financial and technology institutions serve to enhance what will be a spectacular two days in the city.”

A limited number of tickets remain available for purchase. For more information and continued updates on TOKEN2049 London, please visit: https://www.europe.token2049.com/