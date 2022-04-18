News
  • Mohammad Shahid Mohammad Shahid
  • - April 18, 2022
  • 2 mins read

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu payments are available on the AMC mobile app

dogecoin

TL;DR Breakdown

  • The AMC mobile app has started accepting DOGE and SHIB. 
  • The app will use BitPay API to accept crypto payments from consumers. 
  • AMC Theaters now accept more cryptocurrencies than any of its competitors.

AMC Theatres, the biggest movie theatre chain in the US has started accepting Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and other altcoins on its platform. Earlier this year, the company’s CEO announced that the platform will start accepting the leading meme coins by March. Although the implementation has been slightly delayed, AMC has finally started accepting DOGE and SHIB. Users can now use their crypto holdings to directly buy movie tickets through the AMC android and ios app

AMC Theatres has been pro-crypto for a while now. The company CEO Adam Aron is a public advocate for crypto and its various use cases. AMC first started accepting crypto back in November 2021 with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. With the latest inclusions, AMC has now surpassed its competitor Regal Cinemas as the theatre chain to accept the most number of cryptocurrencies in the US. 

dogecoin

The AMC app has been integrated with BitPay to seamlessly accept crypto payments. BitPay recently formed a technical partnership with Nium, a Singapore-based cross-border payment solution. Through the partnership, BitPay developed an API-based solution, which will allow businesses like AMC to accept crypto payments in real-time from its consumers. This initiative will promote the wider integration of crypto payments across the global e-commerce industry.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to see wider adoption 

Since last year, the leading meme coins have seen wider adoption across the industry. Limited DOGE payments were announced by automobile giants Tesla earlier in the year, as SHIB has been accepted on major platforms like Twitch and Newegg. Shiba Inu also received their long-awaited Robinhood listing last week. The practical use case of both meme coins is rapidly increasing, with other major integrations waiting on the horizon. 

