  • William Suberg William Suberg
  • - April 18, 2022
  • 4 mins read

Avalanche Price Analysis: AVAX/USD set to break above the $101 resistance level soon

Avalanche price analysis

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Avalanche price analysis is bullish today.
  • Strong resistance is present at $101.
  • Avalanche trades for $94.2 as of now.

The current Avalanche price analysis suggests an uncertain bullish trend losing momentum, with strong bearish possibilities. AVAX/USD is trading at $94 today and has lost 5.11 percent in the last 24 hours, with a total volume of $2,024,656,052. Yesterday’s collapse below the $95 mark has been followed by cautious buying and a re-test of this level. The current resistance is at $101, so a break above this price could lead to gains up to $107. However, if the bears regain control, the next support levels are at $90 and $87.

Avalanche (AVAX) is a cryptocurrency that is based on blockchain technology. It is a decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency with no central authority and no banks. Transactions are verified by miners using the Proof of Work algorithm. Avalanche offers fast and cheap transactions with minimal fees.

AVAX/USD 4-hours analysis: Latest developments

Avalanche price analysis indicates that the bulls are losing momentum. The strong resistance at $101 has been tested but has not yet been broken. A break above this price could see gains up to $107, but if the bears regain control, the next support levels are at $90 and $87.

The volume is slowly increasing, which could indicate that buyers are starting to take control. However, the RSI is indicating that the market is overbought and a pullback may be imminent.

Avalanche price analysis: AVAX begins to lose value at $94.2 1AVAX/USD 4-hour price chart source: TradingView

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a technical analysis indicator that measures the speed and change of price movements. It is used to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in a security. A reading above 70 indicates that a security is overbought, and a reading below 30 indicates that it is oversold.

Avalanche Price Analysis for 1-day: Market loses value

Avalanche price analysis shows market volatility following a declining trend, indicating that the probability of AVAX/USD experiencing fluctuations declines as the volatility fluctuates. The upper limit of the Bollinger band is present at $101, which acts as the most substantial resistance for AVAX. Conversely, the lower limit for the Bollinger band is present at $67, which serves as the strongest support point for AVAX.

The price of AVAX/USD appears to be crossing over the Moving Average curve, indicating a bullish move. However, the market’s direction shifts towards a downward movement, showing depreciating dynamics. Bears might take the market soon, which weakens the stance of the bulls. It appears the odds stack against the bulls in every aspect. However, the bulls will not be trounced.

Avalanche price analysis: AVAX begins to lose value at $94.2 2

AVAX/USD 1-day price chart source: TradingView

The MACD

Avalanche Price Analysis Conclusion

The conclusion of the Bitcoin price analysis indicates that the cryptocurrency is following a bullish trend with upside potential. The market has recently fallen beneath partial bearish control, but it isn’t yet strong enough to sustain it. They are already weary, however; the bulls have a firm footing and may soon drive the bears out of the picture.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

