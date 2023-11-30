Algorand forms key partnerships to boost India’s web3 growth

TLDR Algorand announces a series of strategic partnerships to enhance India’s Web3 infrastructure, signaling a major advancement in the country’s digital ecosystem.

The blockchain platform collaborates with NASSCOM to boost Web3 capabilities within FutureSkills Prime, a digital skilling initiative in India.

Algorand’s partnerships with TiE Bangalore and the Mann Deshi Foundation aim to deepen its impact in the Indian market and contribute to the Web3 landscape.

In a significant move towards strengthening India’s Web3 infrastructure, blockchain platform Algorand has announced a series of partnerships with key Indian entities. Algorand’s (ALGO) CEO, Staci Warden, detailed these collaborations, highlighting their potential to advance the country’s digital ecosystem.

Algorand boosts Indian market with partnerships

Algorand’s collaboration with the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), a major tech advocacy group in India, is at the forefront of these efforts. This partnership aims to enhance Web3 capabilities within NASSCOM’s FutureSkills Prime, a digital skilling initiative developed with academia, the IT industry, and the government.

ALGO has joined forces with TiE Bangalore, an organization supporting global entrepreneurship, and the Mann Deshi Foundation, India’s first women-centric bank. These collaborations are set to deepen Algorand’s impact in the Indian market and contribute to the broader Web3 landscape.

A key component of Algorand’s strategy involves educational initiatives. Through its partnership with TiE Bangalore, ALGO aims to provide learning opportunities to bolster the Web3 ecosystem in India.

Moreover, ALGO is developing a blockchain-based credit scorecard and identity system specifically for women entrepreneurs associated with the Mann Deshi Foundation. This initiative is expected to pave the way for financial inclusion and empower women-led businesses.

Algorand’s commitment to India’s web3 scene

The foundation’s entrance into the Indian market was marked by the launch of “AlgoBharat” in March, a project to support India’s Web3 sector. Initially, ALGO collaborated with the Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) to assist women-led enterprises in adopting blockchain solutions. It also partnered with educational institutions like Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University and the Indian School of Business for faculty development programs.

Anil Kakani, Algorand India’s country head, emphasized the organization’s focus on building Web3 use cases and establishing organizational partnerships in India. While ALGO does not intend to propose regulations, it keenly anticipates the launch of India’s central bank digital currency (CBDC).

These strategic partnerships by Algorand represent a significant step towards integrating blockchain technology into India’s growing digital economy. The initiatives are aimed at fostering technological advancement and achieving financial inclusion, especially in underserved communities.

Algorand is move indicates the growing interest in blockchain technology and its applications in various sectors across India. As the country continues to evolve its digital landscape, such collaborations are essential in ensuring that the benefits of technological advancements are accessible and beneficial to a broader population segment.

Algorand’s recent partnerships in India mark a crucial phase in developing the country’s Web3 infrastructure. These collaborations, focusing on education, financial inclusion, and technological advancement, are set to play a pivotal role in shaping India’s digital future.