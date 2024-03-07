Airship AI Set to Showcase Cutting-Edge Surveillance Solutions at 36th Annual ROTH Conference

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AISP), a frontrunner in AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance solutions, is set to attend the prestigious 36th Annual ROTH Conference. Scheduled to take place from March 17-19, 2024, at The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California, the event presents an ideal platform for Airship AI to showcase its cutting-edge technologies and recent achievements.

During the conference, Airship AI President Paul Allen will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings to discuss the company’s recent milestones and future prospects. Among the key topics on the agenda are the recently announced substantial contract with an agency within the Department of Justice (DOJ) for the Company’s Acropolis Enterprise Sensor Management video and data management platform, a $10.9 million award from the Department of Homeland Security, and a robust $11.8 million backlog for 2024, accompanied by a promising $140 million pipeline.

Additionally, Allen will shed light on Airship AI’s expanding footprint, driven by surging demand from Fortune 500 customers and U.S. Federal Government and Department of Defense agencies.

Airship AI Pioneers Surveillance Solutions

Airship AI’s portfolio of innovative solutions includes Outpost AI edge hardware and software offerings, the Acropolis enterprise management software stack, and the Command family of visualization tools. These products harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance public safety and operational efficiency for both public sector and commercial customers.

By leveraging predictive analysis and providing meaningful intelligence to decision-makers, Airship AI’s AI-driven platform enables proactive event monitoring and analysis, empowering organizations to address potential threats effectively.

A commitment to innovation and operational excellence

Founded in 2006, Airship AI is a U.S.-owned and operated technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. The company’s unwavering commitment to innovation and operational excellence has positioned it as a leader in the rapidly evolving field of AI-driven surveillance and data management.

“We are thrilled to participate in the 36th Annual ROTH Conference and showcase our cutting-edge solutions to a diverse audience of investors and industry professionals,” said Paul Allen, President of Airship AI. “This event provides an ideal platform to highlight our recent accomplishments and demonstrate how our AI-powered technologies are transforming the surveillance landscape, enabling enhanced public safety and operational efficiency for our clients.”

Capitalizing on growth opportunities

The conference attendance aligns with Airship AI’s strategic vision to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for advanced surveillance and data management solutions across various sectors, including government agencies, law enforcement, and Fortune 500 companies.

By engaging with industry leaders and investors at the ROTH Conference, Airship AI aims to strengthen its position as a preferred partner for organizations seeking to leverage the power of AI in their surveillance and security operations.

As the world continues to grapple with evolving security challenges and the need for real-time, actionable intelligence, Airship AI’s participation at the 36th Annual ROTH Conference underscores its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that redefine the boundaries of surveillance and data management.

With a keen focus on cutting-edge technologies, operational excellence, and customer-centric service, Airship AI is poised to solidify its position as a trailblazer in the AI-driven surveillance sector, shaping the future of public safety and operational efficiency for years to come.