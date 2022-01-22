Singapore, Singapore, 22nd January, 2022, Chainwire

3Space Art , an NFT platform that facilitates widespread use of digital art in the real world by placing it in physical spaces, has officially kicked off the “Enter the Void” NFT exhibition. It is held simultaneously at the Puesto Gallery in Seoul, South Korea and in a virtual replica of the physical gallery in the metaverse created in collaboration with ZEP.

Visitors can interact with each other or the artwork at the physical space, or choose to be an avatar online to experience the same event as people that are actually there.

There are 68 artworks on display from the Hashmasks as well as emerging Korean artists such as Hyuck, Viia Yeon, Maruchef and others. The exhibition runs between January 19 and January 23. It presents the exhibits in a motley of formats including screens, monitors, projections, and framed prints to reflect the diversity of art styles.

3Space Art founder Yoon Kim said, “This is the first NFT exhibition to be held in 2D and 3D at the same time. We have created a replica of a physical gallery on the metaverse so that people can feel that they are in the same place. This way, we want people to be more accepting of the Metaverse and accept digital art as any other form of traditional art.”

People who couldn’t visit the exhibition in person due to time, distance, COVID, or other constraints can enjoy the experience in the virtual world from their computer screens. In the virtual space, you can move, speak, and interact with NFTs and other community members. The 2D metaverse gallery can accommodate up to 150 individuals at any given time.

With the “Enter the Void” exhibition, 3Space Art aims to recreate the experience of living and interacting inside the metaverse, especially in terms of appreciating digital art. Most people are still unfamiliar with NFTs and the Metaverse, unaware of what’s going on in the digital world. 3Space Art aims to generate awareness by enabling them to see that it’s not much different from the physical world.

To make it easier for people to buy NFTs that they can display in their homes and offices, 3Space Art supports on-site purchase of NFTs. It has placed QR codes of artworks on display, which visitors can scan to buy using fiat or cryptocurrencies.

3Space Art is a digital art platform where artists and collectors have the opportunity to showcase their collections in offline events and exhibitions, and earn recurring revenue by staking their idle NFTs in the Art Pool. Built to be a multi-chain platform, it enables users to mint NFTs on Klaytn as well as Ethereum blockchains at this point.



