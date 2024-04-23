Zircuit Staking Soars Past $2B TVL In Only 2 Months

George Town, Grand Cayman, April 23rd, 2024, Chainwire

Zircuit, a ZK rollup with parallelized circuits and AI-enabled security, today announced that its staking program has soared past $2B in TVL in only 2 months.

As Zircuit forges ahead towards mainnet, the ZK rollup’s staking program is rapidly gaining momentum, attracting over $2B TVL in a short 2 months. Zircuit Staking allows users to earn Zircuit Points by depositing assets that can then be migrated to Zircuit’s mainnet upon launch. Users can deposit ETH, liquid staking tokens (LSTs), liquid restaking tokens (LRTs), and USDe (Ethena USD) to earn Zircuit Points.

In March, Zircuit launched its Build to Earn program to incentivize builders, founders, and community members who contribute to the Zircuit ecosystem. The program has already attracted over 1,000 submissions. With Zircuit’s growing pre-launch TVL and community, approved projects will capture the interest of users in one of the fastest-growing L2s and benefit from a supercharged developer experience. In addition, developers and ecosystem contributors who participate in Zircuit’s Build to Earn program stand to receive rewards for approved contributions. Projects that join Zircuit through Build to Earn will join the growing list of top-tier launch partners including Ethena, Ether.fi, KelpDAO, Renzo, Hashflow, Galxe, Elixir, Blocto, Eigenpie, and many others.

Zircuit is currently in testnet with plans to launch its mainnet in Summer 2024.

To participate in Build to Earn, users can visit: https://build.zircuit.com/

To participate in Zircuit Staking, users can visit: https://stake.zircuit.com/

About Zircuit

Zircuit is a ZK rollup with parallelized circuits and AI-enabled security at the sequencer level. Built by a team of web3 security veterans and PhDs in computer science, algorithms, and cryptography, Zircuit is backed by Pantera Capital, Dragonfly Capital, and Maelstrom. To learn more visit zircuit.com or follow us on Twitter/X @ZircuitL2

Jessica Graber

Zircuit

[email protected]



Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.