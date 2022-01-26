New technologies are changing the way we conduct daily tasks. One of the latest additions that are slowly breaking into mainstream usage is crypto. These currencies are becoming increasingly popular, as more businesses around the globe are accepting them as official payment methods. Among those businesses are casinos, some of which are also beginning to accept multiple cryptocurrencies. If you’re a gambling enthusiast and want to have some fun with your BTC, it is easy to use it as a payment method in an online casino. Here are the steps you should follow.

1. Buy Bitcoin

There are now plenty of online casinos that accept Bitcoin as a form of payment. In order to play, the first step is to buy Bitcoin. The good news is that the process is simple. It’s the necessary part before registering on a casino online. There are now dozens of crypto exchanges you can use to purchase Bitcoin. Therefore, you should head over to one of these exchanges, register and purchase Bitcoin using your Visa or Mastercard. Through the process, you’ll automatically get a Bitcoin wallet on the platform of your choice.

2. Find a Reputable Online Casino

The next step is to find a reputable platform that you trust. Once you send your Bitcoin to their platform, it’s practically in their possession. Therefore, you need to find a reliable brand. Consider the following things before registering:

Does it accept Bitcoin?

Security of the platform

History of the platform

The size of the platform

Online reviews of the platform

After examining these aspects of the online casino brand, it’s time to make your first deposit.

3. Make the Deposit and Play

Once you register with an online casino, follow the deposit instructions. Some platforms accept multiple cryptocurrencies, but since you’re interested in BTC, pay attention to instructions for it. The chances are that the platform will create a wallet address for you. Then, you will use the exchange you’ve used to purchase BTC to send the fund from the wallet there to the wallet of the online casino. Once the transaction goes through, you can have fun playing at an online casino.

4. Withdraw Your Winnings

If you manage to win, the withdrawal procedure reverses. That means that you use the wallet of your online casino to send back the funds to the online exchange. Then, you can use the exchange to sell BTC and withdraw your funds to your bank account. Another option is to create your BTC wallet and withdraw your winnings from the online casino directly there. Once you decide to make a withdrawal, you can technically send Bitcoin to any address that suits you.

Concluding Thoughts

As you can see, making a deposit with Bitcoin in an online casino is simple. Simply follow the deposit instructions provided by an online casino. The biggest benefit you’ll notice is how quickly you can deposit and withdraw your winnings. It’s one of the biggest benefits of cryptocurrencies. It’s the reason why many players decide to use cryptocurrencies in the first place.