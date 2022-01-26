The need for cashless payments has never been more evident than during the pandemic. Though there are already many traditional transaction methods available like credit and debit cards, checks, and digital wallets, a new player has come to the forefront: crypto. There are many forms of these decentralized currencies, with Bitcoin, Etherium, and Tether being three of the most popular. They can be mined, traded, or used to buy and sell.



The online casino industry has joined the bandwagon with many platforms now allowing users to make payments using crypto coins. They can not only keep the anonymity of players, but they are also secure and difficult to hack. If you want to play casino games online using cryptocurrency, then here are three games that let you do so:



Poker

Poker is one of the most popular games that people play in and out of casinos. With such a wide group of players, it is no surprise that some want to play with cryptocurrency instead of fiat currencies. The industry is responding to this demand with Forbes reporting that online casinos are now accepting cryptocurrency for poker. Though the value of these currencies fluctuates frequently, the platforms typically have a minimum amount that players have to deposit before being able to join a game. This can range anywhere from 0.0001 BTC to 0.005 BTC for Bitcoin. Popular games that you can play after making a crypto deposit are Texas Hold’em, Three Card Poker, and Trey poker.

Slots

Slots are another staple found in every casino across the country and have become very popular online due to the wide variety of titles that cater for every interest. Popular online casino platform Gala Bingo has a wide range of titles from official movie tie-ins to games based on popular myths and characters. To cater to the crypto market, the platform also accepts Skrill payments, which lets users pay using cryptocurrency. This means that how much you cash in depends on the current value of the cryptocurrency you use. With the many different kinds of crypto slot games available online, you will certainly find one that you will enjoy.

Blackjack

Another casino game that has become popular online is blackjack. Most online gaming platforms that accept cryptocurrencies have their own variety of this game. Like poker, players simply deposit their cryptocurrency for chips in order to play. Most platforms support Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Coin, and Tether. A popular game available on the crypto sites is 21+3 Blackjack. The latter may sound like a new version of the game, but it is actually a common side game that you can engage in while playing. You can win the pot by combining your two original cards to the dealer’s up card. If the three cards create a winning hand, then the player gets the pot. It’s a great side game for those who want to add an extra bit of fun to their blackjack experience.

