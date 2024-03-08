Loading...

XRP surpasses 5M wallets holding nearly 60B tokens amid market rally

2 mins read
XRP

TL;DR

  • XRP hits 5 million wallets holding nearly 60 billion tokens, showing strong adoption in a growing digital asset market.
  • Legal clarity boosts confidence after a US judge ruled XRP not as a security for retail investors but labels it as such for institutions.
  • XRP has gained 6.7% in the past week, with predictions of a potential surge to $2 by July and talks of a possible XRP ETF gaining traction.

XRP, a prominent digital currency within the crypto space, has achieved a significant milestone, with over 5 million wallets now holding close to 60 billion XRP tokens, signaling a notable surge in adoption amidst a buoyant digital asset market.

Adoption milestone

As per data provided by XRPL Services, a leading XRP Ledger explorer, the number of XRP wallets has surpassed the 5 million mark, currently totaling 5,090,851. These wallets collectively hold an impressive sum of 59.87 billion XRP tokens. Moreover, a minimal number of wallets, only 1,595, are reported to have zero balances.

Legal clarity boosts confidence

This surge in adoption follows a significant legal development in 2023, when a US judge ruled that XRP was not a security when sold to retail investors, albeit with the stipulation that it was considered a security when sold to institutional investors. 

This clarification provided by Judge Analisa Torres has boosted confidence in XRP among investors, contributing to its increasing popularity.

Despite regulatory challenges and legal uncertainties, XRP has demonstrated resilience in the market. Over the past week, XRP has experienced a 6.7% increase in value, with an impressive 65.9% surge over the past year. However, compared to other tokens, such as Solana (SOL), which soared by 641% in the same timeframe, XRP’s performance appears relatively subdued.

Anticipated price surge

Numerous analysts have forecasted a bullish trajectory for XRP, with predictions of a potential price surge soon. Notably, a prominent crypto trader, CoinsKid, has articulated a “blow-off top theory,” suggesting that XRP could skyrocket to $2 by July. Such projections have garnered attention within the crypto community, fueling optimism among XRP enthusiasts.

Potential for XRP ETF

In addition to price speculation, discussions surrounding the possibility of an XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) have emerged. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has expressed openness to the concept, emphasizing that an XRP ETF would legitimize the cryptocurrency’s position within traditional finance. 

Garlinghouse’s remarks come after the recent approval of eleven spot Bitcoin ETF applications in the United States, signaling a growing acceptance of digital assets within mainstream financial circles.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Ibrahim Abdulaziz

