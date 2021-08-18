TL;DR Breakdown

WWE set to float John Cena NFT.

Highest bidder of John Cena NFT to get many juicy packages alongside NFT.

Undertaker was the first wrestling champion whose NFT launched.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has announced it will create a Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) inspired by WWE champion John Cena.

The John Cena NFT will launch alongside never-before-sold memorabilia and experiences, just as the SummerSlam is around the corner. The NFT would come in two different parts: platinum tier and gold tier auction.

The platinum tier auction is going live in 12 hours, while the auction would hold at the beginning of SmackDown this Friday, August 20.

The top bidder for the platinum tier will receive a one-of-one exclusive NFT accompanied by John Cena’s “Dr. of Thuganomics” style chain from WrestleMania 35. The bidder would also receive tickets for two, to WrestleMania 38 in 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas or WrestleMania 39 in 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The bidder would get two front row tickets, unprecedented VIP access, and hotel accommodations and ultimately will acquire a custom-made WWE Championship Title Belt with the winner’s name engraved on the side plates.

John Cena NFT set to launch

For the Gold NFT, the auction will be after the sale of the platinum sales are closed. The gold NFT would incorporate 500 limited edition NFTs, accompanied by a limited-edition merch box personally curated by WWE legend John Cena.

The WWE champion’s (John Cena) NFT would not be the first to be launched by the Wrestling entertainment franchise previously. An NFT for Undertaker, another wrestling champion, was created.

When Undertaker another WWE champion NFT launched

Back in April, Cryptopolitan reported that WWE created its first-ever NFT, which was for Undertaker. The token showcased iconic moments from the champ’s legendary career alongside memorabilia that have never been sold and experiences just in time for WrestleMania.

Like John Cena’s NFT, Undertaker’s own also had the platinum tier token and gold. It, however, also had a silver NFT, which sold for lesser and Bronz NFT.

Nick Khan, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer, said that the firm’s first NFT collection presents an opportunity to own a digital piece of history featuring The Undertaker, one of the most iconic superstars in sports entertainment.

Khan notes that it would also allow the WWE to deepen its connection with fans of the WWE.