TL;DR Breakdown

• MobileCoin is trading above $19.79 today, maintaining its bullish streak.

• MOB CEO Joshua Goldbard claims latest round is valued at $1.066 billion.

The virtual currency business created by Moxie Marlinspike, MobileCoin, has announced raising over $66 million in Series B funding with various investors. Partners are Block Tower Capital, Alameda Research, Coinbase Ventures, Berggruen Holdings, and Tome Ventures. The platform also maintains its ties with former sponsors such as Future Ventures and General Catalyst.

This new wave of total equality increases the company’s total fund, with almost half a decade in operation over $107 million. Also included is a $30 million spin that Binance Labs gave in 2018. MobileCoin CEO Joshua Goldbard said the latest round is valued at $1.066 billion.

Mobilecoin increases crypto adoption market

During the year, MobileCoin focused on private payments of instant transfers from mobile. The Signal company also launched support for these virtual payments that benefit all its customers in the United Kingdom. In this way, Signal users can perform fast transactions under an incredible security scheme.

Computer security researcher Moxie Marlinspike told Wired magazine that the MobileCoin project is perfect for Signal for its privacy. Marlinspike clarifies that its token is designed for the protection of clients backed by the blockchain network.

According to reporter Arlene Goldbard, users on Mixin Messenger are also using the Marlinspike project to their advantage. The platform works as a private deliverer under an open-source protocol that people send cryptos to their contacts by phone.

MobileCoin tokens have increased in its price since the platform participated in the FTX crypto platform in December 2020. FTX founder Sam Bankman Fried has a long relationship with the virtual token company and is also one of the active partners of the moment. Bankman-Fried founded Alameda Research, one of the other companies that has invested in the protocol that Marlinspike created.

Exchanges listing the private token

New crypto enthusiasts can buy private token using crypto exchanges like HotBit, BigOne, and BitFinex. Journalists from the United Kingdom, such as Goldbard, believe that the private token has no reason to be banned in the United States, although everything indicates that for the moment, this would remain so.

Goldman says it is up to US crypto exchanges to list the private digital asset for new fans to use. The journalist does not rule out that MobileCoin can be used in North America by the end of 2021.

According to the data shared by CoinMarketCap, the crypto is trading at $19.76, maintaining its bullish streak for more than a week. Although the token is not among the favorite cryptos, it is slowly increasing with new adoptions.