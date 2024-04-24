Loading...

Worldcoin representatives meet Malaysian leaders to address privacy concerns

Worldcoin

1. Worldcoin’s regulatory challenges
2. Addressing privacy concerns
  • Eminent figures from the Worldcoin Sam Altman and Alex Blania, have recently held talks with Malaysian leaders.
  • The duo graced the occasion with this particular Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim.
  • Worldcoin’s major assumption is that at some point in the future, people could be identified digitally.

Eminent figures from the Worldcoin iris-scanning project, Sam Altman and Alex Blania, have recently held talks with Malaysian leaders to improve government relations for the project and show that they care about users’ safety and privacy.

Worldcoin’s regulatory challenges

As a post on X reveals, Biania, who serves as the company’s president and co-founder, and the deputy of the Digital Ministry of Malaysia Government held a meeting on Tuesday.

Last Friday together with co-founder Altman partnered in Tools for Humanity, the duo graced the occasion with this particular Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim, according to a forum post made by the government leader. On Tuesday, Blania shared Ibrahim’s post, mentioning her gratitude to the Malaysian scholar.

Worldcoin’s top-notch persuaders meeting with Malaysian officers follows a string of events that indicate that the project is aware of the issues of data collection and privacy. These actions also demonstrate that the project is ready to work together with regulators and government officials to come up with solutions that will cover such concerns.

Addressing privacy concerns

Worldcoin’s major assumption is that people could be identified digitally at some point in the future. This would make it easier to differentiate between humans and artificial conversationalists, which are intelligent AI.

Last month, the Worldcoin project was awed by two suspension in Spain and Portugal were commissioned to come to a complete stop during personal information collection. Worldcoin shares the cryptocurrency to users (WLD tokens) when the people scan their eyeballs in order from their eye print for their own World ID. Data security and privacy have been, among others, critical issues brought up by the privacy experts who have been speculating on how Worldcoin can manage the information collected from people’s irises.

Worldcoin’s problems with Spain and Portugal had been repeated regularly during the Ages of Exploration. Once the project distributed the WLD tokens to new accessions, which actually consists largely of the Global South region, Worldcoin was faced with a heightened level of regulatory interrogations from several countries, including Germany, France, Argentina, and Kenya. Even last month, South Korea conducted a probe into the case to determine the capability to acquire private information.

James Kinoti

A crypto enthusiast, James finds pleasure in sharing knowledge on fintech, cryptocurrency as well as blockchain and frontier technologies. The latest innovations in the crypto industry, crypto gaming, AI, blockchain technology, and other technologies are his preoccupation. His mission: be on track with transformative applications in various industries.

