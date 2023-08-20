Here is why Bitcoin will continue having bad days

TL;DR Breakdown

Bitcoin’s notorious volatility has resurfaced, much to the consternation of investors. This unpredictable behavior had taken a brief hiatus but returned with a bang, taking many by surprise. This recent tremor in the bitcoin market, a sudden 9% drop, is not a random occurrence.

Two significant factors are in play: actions from central financial bodies and the overarching cloud of regulatory uncertainty. Brace yourselves; the storm is nowhere close to passing.

The Federal Reserve’s Role in the Bitcoin Rollercoaster

While some erratic crypto lenders troubled the waters in 2022, a significant pressure point for bitcoin’s current wobbles can be traced back to the Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance against inflation. Investors might’ve hoped that the Fed’s rate hikes had run their course for the year.

But the reality is less comforting. Recent FOMC meeting minutes have unveiled the central bank’s concerns regarding “upside risks” to inflation. This revelation might suggest a potential surge in interest rate hikes.

Mark Connors, the research head at the Canadian investment fund manager 3iQ, suggests that this unrest in the bitcoin landscape might not dissipate anytime soon.

A continual shift to a real rate environment, characterized by higher interest rates to combat inflation, could keep the crypto market on its toes. The ongoing turbulence isn’t just about fluctuating interest rates.

The crypto sector seems increasingly fixated on “real rates” – the variance between nominal rates and inflation metrics. While bitcoin’s recent descent post the FOMC meeting took many off guard, it’s symptomatic of broader financial trends.

This isn’t reminiscent of the reckless dealings of yesteryears. Forget about the offshore fraudsters and rogue players of last year; we’re now in an era of rapid financial adjustments.

Seeking Stability: The Urgent Need for Regulatory Clarity

Hopes were high that the return of volatility would coincide with stronger regulations—either through clear cryptocurrency legislation or the introduction of an SEC-approved spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund.

Such developments would rejuvenate the market’s liquidity, which suffered a hit during the banking crisis earlier this year. The optimal functioning of the market, however, remains an elusive dream.

For Connors, the current upheavals are nothing more than growing pains. The crypto market’s maturation demands a meticulous approach to trading and an acute understanding of the intricacies of liquidity.

Regulatory clarity isn’t a mere wish—it’s an essential requirement. Only with well-defined rules can institutional buyers confidently venture into crypto investments.

Drawing parallels with the high-yield debt scenario of the 1980s, Connors emphasizes the importance of institutional involvement. A clear regulatory framework will not only allow institutions to invest confidently but will also ensure they play a stabilizing role.

Should bitcoin’s value tumble, instead of rashly rebalancing their portfolios, institutions could leverage the opportunity to invest more. This counteractive approach could provide a cushion against wild price swings.

For now, however, these institutions remain benched, awaiting regulatory clarity. This waiting game is precisely why the recent bitcoin ETF filings by financial behemoths like BlackRock and Fidelity are pivotal. Unless there’s a clear path forward, the capital essential for shock absorption will remain inaccessible.

In summation, while Bitcoin continues to promise revolutionary financial shifts, its path is fraught with hurdles. Regulatory clarity and a steady approach from central financial institutions will be paramount in determining its future trajectory. Until then, rough seas await.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.