Bitcoin retests $57,000.

Ethereum reached a new all-time high at $2,140.

DOT and UNI consolidate before another move higher.

VET finally breaks above $0.10.

Weekly Crypto Price Analysis this week covers some of the largest cryptocurrencies. Last week we saw the market push higher as new all-time highs were made for several top altcoins. However, Bitcoin is yet to break the previous all-time high at $62,000 as it spent most of the past week consolidating below $60,000.

7-day market heatmap by Coin360

Looking at the 7-day heatmap for the market, we can see that the leader, despite some volatility throughout the week, remains relatively flat, with a small gain of 0.5 percent. Ethereum posted a solid gain of 13.5 percent as it returned above the $2,000 mark. Some of the best gains were seen for Filecoin (FIL), Binance coin (BNB), Polkadot (DOT), and Tron(TRX).

Weekly Crypto Price Prediction: markets set to continue rallying this week

Weekly Crypto Price Analysis this week covers BTC, ETH, DOT, UNI, and VET. Let`s look at how these cryptocurrencies performed last week and the price prediction for each of them next week.

BTC/USD

Bitcoin spent most of the week consolidating below the $60,000 mark after several bullish days slowly pushed the market higher. BTC/USD retested $58,000 support several times until a break lower was finally made on the 3rd of April.

After the crypto price action briefly moved below the next support at $57,000, the market rejected further downside. This resulted in another retest of $58,000, which now served as a resistance. From there, BTC price made another small retracement overnight, with support found at the $57,000 mark again.

Therefore, we are bullish for BTC/USD next week. As soon as the crypto price returns above $58,000 minor resistance, we are likely to see a quick move higher towards the $60,000 mark. Once this psychologically round number is broken, we expect BTC/USD to quickly push to break the current all-time high at $62,000.

BTC/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

ETH/USD

Ethereum has moved significantly higher this week as the market finally broke the previous all-time high and rallied towards $2,140. Over the past days, ETH/USD has started to consolidate in an increasingly tighter range.

After briefly moving below $2,000, the market made an attempt to move higher unsuccessfully and further price momentum was stopped at $2,080. Overnight, the crypto price moved to retest the $2,000 mark once again. However, bulls quickly picked up any selling pressure, and the price moved higher again.

Therefore, we are still bullish for ETH/USD for this week as no signs for the medium-term trend reversal can be seen. Once Ethereum can move above the $2,080 mark again, we expect further highs set later this week.

ETH/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

DOT/USD

Polkadot also performed great last week. After finding support at the $28 mark on the 25th of March, the crypto price action turned bullish again, leading to a more than week-long rally towards the $40 resistance.

On the 2nd of April, DOT/USD reached the $40 mark and, after minor correction, made a strong push higher until the all-time high of $42 was breached. The bullish rally continued over the next hours until a new all-time high was set at $46.74.

Over the past few days, Polkadot price started to retrace, forming a descending flag pattern slowly. Earlier today, the market looked to retest the $41 mark, at which the market set a higher local low. However, as soon as the $42 mark was reached, bulls took over any further selling pressure and quickly pushed the price higher.

Therefore, we are bullish for DOT/USD for this week. As soon as the market momentum pushed the price above the $45 mark, we should see another rally higher.

DOT/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

UNI/USD

Uniswap is one of the few major altcoins that is yet to make its move. UNI/USD has spent the past two weeks slowly setting higher highs and lows, with the $30 mark breached on Friday. The market peaked just above $32 and immediately reversed to set another higher low at $29, indicating that the several-week bullish momentum is slowly increasing.

Over the past days, the crypto price has remained relatively calm as it set a slightly higher low at $30 support. Therefore, we should see another push higher later this week, with the first target to break being the $32 level.

From there, UNI could quickly spike towards the next resistance area around $35-$36, where the market previously set an all-time high after several rejections. Overall, we are very bullish for UNI/USD this week.

UNI/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

VET/USD

VeChain has spent most of the week preparing to break the $0.10 mark. After setting a slightly higher high above $0.095 over the weekend, the market reversed and established another higher low, around $0.087.

After further downside was rejected, VET/USD returned above $0.090 and consolidated above it for the past 24 hours. Another retest of $0.095 was quickly made and met with rejection. However, after another slight dip, VET started to push higher today. The $0.095 and $0.099 resistances were broken without much hesitation, and a new all-time high was set.

Currently, the market has peaked just below $0.0106, as it has finally reached above the long-awaited $0.10 crypto price target. Therefore, we are likely to see some retracement during the first half of this week, after which VET/USD will likely continue pushing higher.

VET/USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Weekly Crypto Price Prediction: Conclusion

Overall our Weekly Crypto Price Analysis indicates we will see bullish price action this week. Most of the market has established a clear bullish price structure and new higher highs. Therefore, we expect new all-time highs for most of the coins mentioned by the end of this week.

