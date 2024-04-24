Web3 EduTech Platform Banksters Set to Launch Native Token on Trio of Top Crypto Launchpads

Bucharest, Romania, April 24th, 2024, Chainwire

Banksters, the innovative EduTech simulator that integrates NFT technology to gamify everyday life experiences, has announced that its upcoming token sale will happen on April 24.

Scheduled to take place on three prominent Tier-1 and Tier-2 launchpads – BullPerks, Games Pad, and StormGain – the sale provides retail investors and existing Banksters users with an opportunity to purchase its native token, $BARS.

The asset plays a central role within the project’s ecosystem, offering multiple utilities that elevate the gaming and investment experience. As well as being used as an entry fee for exclusive ‘investment runs,’ $BARS is vital for leveling up Banksters NFTs, upgrading mining rigs, and minting new ‘child’ Bankster characters. The token can also be used to acquire Bankster NFTs directly.

“We are thrilled to finally launch our token, which marks a major milestone for Banksters and the team that have worked diligently to bring us to this point,” said CEO and CMO Alexandru Carbunariu. “The launch of our native token not only gives members of our community an opportunity to deepen their engagement with our platform, but it also paves the way for expanding our ecosystem.

“The $BARS token is integral to our model of gamifying financial education and trading, and we are completely convinced that it will empower users to maximize their experience within the immersive Banksters world.”

The highly-anticipated sale follows a successful two-week airdrop campaign that concluded on April 17, whereupon the top 1,000 most active users won a variety of NFTs with a total market value of 100,000 USDT. These NFTs, which possessed various rarities and traits, were just part of the build-up to the much-anticipated token sale. Following the contest’s conclusion, Banksters also made 2,000 Minting Scroll NFTs available for sale on leading marketplace Magic Eden.

Ahead of the TGE, the BARS Token Leaderboard Contest has been launched, giving 50 of the top players the opportunity to compete for at least $5,000 in $BARS tokens. Owners of Minting Scrolls get double rewards, with the competition set to end on May 20. This contest is limited to Traders (Reptilians) rather than Hamsters.

Banksters is an EduTech simulator that incorporates NFT technology to offer an immersive experience that gamifies common elements of our everyday lives. The platform expands on this niche genre by successfully ‘gamifying’ trading, making it more accessible and enjoyable for a diverse audience, including traditional gamers.

