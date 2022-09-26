Watch: Inside the Walmart Metaverse 2022

Walmart announced today that it is entering the metaverse with two new experiences on Roblox: “Walmart Land” and “Universe of Play.” The new virtual worlds from Walmart are designed for younger customers. The worlds let players collect new virtual merchandise, play games featuring toys and characters, earn toys from a blimp, attend live concerts, win fashion competitions, and more.

It’s also the first time the Walmart store uses virtual worlds as it continues to explore new ways to reach Generation Alpha and Gen Z. Walmart has previously tried other virtual technology, such as its AI-powered virtual try-on technology.

With the introduction of two new experiences in the gaming platform Roblox, retail behemoth Walmart (WMT) is allowing people to enter the metaverse through its creation. This initiative has come about following the entity’s filing of seven trademarks at the end of December that indicated its intention to create and sell virtual items in the metaverse.

Roblox is one of the fastest growing and largest platforms in the metaverse, and we know our customers are spending loads of time there […] So, we’re focusing on creating new and innovative experiences that excite them, something we’re already doing in the communities where they live, and now, the virtual worlds where they play […] This is another step of reaching our customers in unexpected ways and in the places where they’re spending their time. We are excited to be one of the first major retailers to do this. William White, chief marketing officer of Walmart U.S.

The experiences provide fresh, unique interactive content and entertainment for customers, bringing the best of Walmart’s ‘aisles’ to life in a virtual environment. Walmart Land will deliver the greatest fashion, style, beauty, and entertainment items directly to the global Roblox community of over 52 million daily players.

The retail corporation is continuing to bring the fun with Walmart’s Universe of Play – the ultimate virtual toy destination in Roblox, just in time for those holiday wish lists.

Some of the other retailers who have joined, Roblox are Nike with their “Nikeland,” American Eagle Outfitters, and Ralph Lauren. Even though these companies are large themselves, it appears that the retail entity is making the biggest impression on Roblox.

Roblox players will enter Walmart Land, a colourful amusement park with a Walmart-themed Ferris wheel, slides, beaches, and more. The island is shaped like the Company’s logo with a circle-shaped centre and six branches with different themes and activities.

What experiences should the investors expect?

Walmart Land will feature a variety of immersive experiences, including a virtual store where you can buy things for your avatar. Players can visit the “verch” at the central hub to get tokens to buy virtual merchandise, such as clothes and accessories. You can also get things like headphones and a selfie ring light.

When players first arrive, they receive a Walmart bucket hat. The central hub is also where prizes are dropped from a blimp. A timer for the next drop is at the top of the screen, and there is also a monorail that takes players on a tour of the virtual world, giving them an aerial view of everything.

Walmart Land is debuting with three big experiences specifically tailored to the next generation of customers.

Electric Island: which was inspired by the world’s best music events, features an interactive piano walkway, a dance test, a Netflix trivia experience with Noah Schnapp, and a DJ booth where players can learn to blend different beats.

House of Style: With a virtual dressing room, strike-a-pose challenge, oversized cosmetics obstacle course (Bobby), and roller skating rink, House of Style will have products from af94, UOMA by Sharon C., ITK by Brooklyn & Bailey, Lottie London, Bubble and more.

Electric Fest: In October, users can virtually attend Electric Island for ‘Electric Fest’, a motion-capture concert celebration featuring performances from artists such as Madison Beer, Kane Brown and YUNGBLUD.

Madison Beer is a famous singer and YouTube star. Recently, Roblox introduced a young hip-hop artist, Doechii, as their first artist to be on Planet Hip-Hop, Spotify’s new Roblox experience. WMTt’s “Electric Island” has similar features when compared to Spotify Island.

Details for the Universe of Play

Walmart’s Universe of Play is the only place to find this year’s best toys. With different toy worlds for the Roblox community to explore, users can earn coins for virtual goods or complete challenges to unlock secret codes, among other things. WMT’s interactive and diverse Universe of Play includes:

Immersive games: Five new games are now available for users, featuring L.O.L. Surprise!, Jurassic World, Paw Patrol, Magic Mixies and Razor Scooters products and characters.

Sought-after rewards: Users can try to collect as many virtual toys as possible in order to earn coins which they can use to buy clothing and accessories for their avatar. Toys will be scattered around, and a WMT blimp will regularly drop more toys throughout the experience.

Virtual Adventures: The Universe of Play will have other electronic items like hoverboards to help you move about the universe faster. Users can also encounter a Sharper Image drone that can introduce them to some of the season’s most popular toys.

Users may access the WMT Land experience on Roblox.com and Walmart’s Universe of Play on any device, including PC, Mac, iOS, Android, Amazon devices, Xbox consoles, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, today.