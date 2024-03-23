Analyst warns of bearish bias as Bitcoin faces hurdles

In the realm of cryptocurrency markets, Bitcoin‘s journey to reclaim its all-time high above $73,000 has encountered significant hurdles, with the asset currently trading below the $70,000 mark.

The anticipation surrounding the upcoming halving event has added to the uncertainty, prompting some market analysts to issue bearish price predictions.

Notably, cryptocurrency trading expert Alan Santana has cautioned investors to brace themselves for a potential sell-off, citing Bitcoin’s persistent bearish bias.

Bitcoin’s bearish forecast insights from trading expert Alan Santana

Alan Santana, in a recent TradingView post, highlighted Bitcoin’s struggle to breach the $65,000 resistance level, indicating a continuation of its downward trajectory.

Santana emphasized the importance of monitoring Bitcoin’s movements vis-à-vis the exponential moving average 21 (EMA21) daily, which has consistently signaled a bearish sentiment in the market.

He projected a short-term target of around $59,000, with further potential downside to levels between $51,000 and $53,000.

Examining Bitcoin’s short-term trendlines, Santana observed a prevailing negative sentiment among traders, with the cryptocurrency confined within a bearish territory.

He outlined key levels to watch for potential shifts in momentum, noting that Bitcoin would need to surpass and close above $68,500 to signal bullish potential.

A preliminary indication of positive momentum would be a move above $66,666. However, any trading below $65,000 would likely reinforce the bearish bias in the market.

Volatility and market influences

Recent days have seen heightened volatility in Bitcoin’s price, with the cryptocurrency briefly dipping close to $60,000. Analysts attribute this correction to various factors, including overheated market conditions and the approaching Bitcoin halving event, scheduled in approximately 30 days.

Additionally, outflows from spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have contributed to the volatility, with consecutive days of withdrawals indicating investor caution.

Analysts point to several key factors contributing to Bitcoin’s recent price correction.

One significant factor is the overheated nature of the cryptocurrency market, where rapid price increases have led to concerns about a potential bubble.

As investors grow increasingly cautious, selling pressure has intensified, leading to downward pressure on Bitcoin’s price.

Bitcoin’s price currently stands at a crucial juncture as it grapples with the challenge of reclaiming the $65,000 mark.

The market remains on edge as investors await signals of a potential reversal or further downtrend in the coming days or weeks.

Bitcoin’s volatility and market influences are key factors shaping its price fluctuations in the current environment. As the cryptocurrency market navigates through these uncertainties, investors are advised to exercise caution and remain vigilant in response to evolving market dynamics.

Bitcoin’s uncertain outlook amid bearish bias and volatility

The uncertainty surrounding Bitcoin’s price outlook persists amidst prevailing bearish sentiment and heightened volatility in the cryptocurrency market.

Analysts, including prominent figures like Alan Santana, have raised alarms regarding the possibility of a potential sell-off.

These warnings underscore the importance of closely monitoring key resistance and support levels in the short term to gauge Bitcoin’s trajectory.

As Bitcoin navigates through these challenging market conditions, investors remain vigilant, monitoring for signals of a shift in momentum or further downside potential.

The cryptocurrency’s ability to reclaim key levels, particularly $65,000, will likely dictate its trajectory in the near term.