Massive Changes Coming to Olaf in League of Legends Patch 14.7

2 mins read
Olaf

Contents
1. Olaf’s evolution and role transition
2. Implications for Olaf players
TL;DR

  • Olaf’s getting major changes in Patch 14.7, shifting him from the top lane to the jungle.
  • His abilities are being adjusted for better jungle performance, with tweaks like bonus damage against monsters.
  • These changes balance Olaf’s power and gameplay, affecting how players use him in matches.

In the ever-evolving landscape of League of Legends, developer Riot Games has set its sights on implementing significant adjustments to one of its oldest champions, Olaf, in the upcoming Patch 14.7. 

Dedicated players of the popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game are accustomed to frequent updates and adjustments to keep the gameplay fresh and balanced. However, this time, Olaf enthusiasts are in for a substantial overhaul, as Riot Games aims to shift his role from the top lane back to his original position in the jungle.

Olaf’s evolution and role transition

Olaf, known as the Berserker, has transformed throughout the years. Initially introduced as a skirmisher in the jungle, Olaf succeeded as a formidable lane bully in the top lane. His robust presence and his powerful ultimate ability, Ragnarok, made him a force to be reckoned with. However, as the meta shifted and the power-farming jungle waned in popularity, Olaf’s dominance in the top lane became more pronounced, prompting Riot Games to intervene.

League content creator Spideraxe has highlighted the changes being tested in the Public Beta Environment (PBE) for Olaf’s rework in Patch 14.7. These modifications are poised to realign Olaf with his original jungle role and diminish his effectiveness in the top lane. Key adjustments include:

Undertow (Q): Now deals bonus damage specifically to monsters, enhancing Olaf’s jungle clear speed.

Tough It Out (W): The duration of the attack speed boost has been extended, but the mana cost has been significantly increased, potentially limiting Olaf’s sustainability in the lane.

Reckless Swing (E): Cooldown refund against monsters has been enhanced, facilitating faster jungle clears.

Ragnarok (R): Mana cost has been introduced, and bonus Attack Damage adjusted, increasing movement speed. These alterations aim to rebalance Olaf’s power dynamics, making him more suitable for the jungle role.

Implications for Olaf players

The introduction of mana costs and adjustments to abilities indicate Riot Games’ concerted effort to steer Olaf away from the top lane and back into the jungle. Olaf’s reliance on mana in the top lane has been a persistent issue, and these changes seek to address that while enhancing his performance in his intended role.

While these changes are confined to the PBE and are not yet confirmed for live servers, speculation within the community suggests that Olaf’s days as a top lane bully may be numbered. Players who have grown accustomed to Olaf’s prowess in the top lane may need to adapt to his revised gameplay mechanics or explore alternative champions to the main.

As League of Legends continues to evolve, so too do its champions. Once a dominant force in the top lane, Olaf is poised to return to his roots in the jungle with the impending changes in Patch 14.7. While the exact impact of these adjustments remains to be seen, Olaf enthusiasts should prepare for a shift in gameplay dynamics as Riot Games seeks to balance the game’s competitive landscape.

