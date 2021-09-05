TL;DR Breakdown

Vuele is one of the most unique NFT platforms dedicated to revolutionalizing the entire movie industry. The blockchain firm is the first direct-to-consumer, full-length feature film NFT viewing and distribution platform.

The firm is set to release its first-ever project featuring movie veteran and multiple award-winning actor Anthony Hopkins in his movie, ‘Zero Contact.’ The movie would premier exclusively as an NFT on the Vuele platform.

Cameron Chell, Co-head of VUELE and Executive Chairman of CurrencyWorks spoke with Cryptopolitan in an exclusive interview. He spoke more on the Vuele platform, its aims and objective, the benefits of digitizing movies, and other innovations the platform is providing to the burgeoning NFT space.

Q: Speak more about the VUELE NFT platform:

VUELE is a joint venture between CurrencyWorks, a full-service blockchain platform provider, and global production company Enderby Entertainment. It is the first direct-to-consumer, full-length feature film NFT viewing and distribution platform. VUELE members can collect, watch, sell or trade film NFTs and exclusive entertainment content on the platform.

VUELE is focused on allowing a studio to promote itself and build up a community with fans. Filmmakers can decide how many NFTs of their film they want to distribute and if they want to package it with exclusive content such as artwork or behind-the-scenes footage. They also have full control over the price and the timing of the NFT drops.

Q: What does VUELE aim to achieve in the movie space?

VUELE is a revolutionary new platform that is focused on setting a new standard for how films are distributed and consumed. The platform enables filmmakers to use NFTs to forge deeper and more meaningful connections with the audience. Using blockchain technology, VUELE is helping usher in Hollywood’s next frontier by transforming the direct-to-consumer distribution channel.

Q: Is VUELE only involved in movie NFTs? Why this or is there plan to tokenize other things outside movies?

VUELE is only involved in the creation on film NFTs. A lot of work goes into creating feature-length films and VUELE encourages filmmakers to celebrate the entire process with fans and collectors. In addition to the actual film, studios are able to tokenize exclusive entertainment content such as artwork and behind-the-scenes footage. The opportunities are vast.

Q: What benefits do movie stars, producers and fans alike stand to gain from NFTs purchased on the VUELE platform?

VUELE platform sees NFTs as an opportunity for filmmakers to elevate and supplement their offerings to consumers i.e. using NFT to premiere their movie with unique content (creating a digital collectible and new revenue stream) before theatrical or streaming release without giving up the ability to work with traditional distributors and streaming services.

For movie stars, NFTs are an exciting new way to forge deeper and more personal relationships with fans. They are also a way to keep up to date on the content their audiences want.

As for fans, the VUELE platform allows them to own authentic, personal, and exclusive content from their favorite celebrity, film, or franchise. Having these NFTs in their collection will make them the envy of fans that do not.

VUELE is incredibly thrilled to have Academy Award-winning actor Anthony Hopkins’ new thriller ZERO CONTACT premiering exclusively as an NFT on the platform. It is a historic moment for the film industry and the NFT space. ZERO CONTACT marks the release of the first feature-length star-driven film NFT and it will thrive on VUELE.

This film is the embodiment of innovation and creativity. It was shot in 17 countries during the COVID-19 global pandemic using video conferencing software. VUELE is honored to celebrate this innovative approach by releasing the film exclusively as an NFT on the platform.

Cover of Anthony Hopkins set to premiere movie; Zero Contract

Q: Why should more movie producers release their movies on platforms like VUELE?

VUELE is focused on creating a unique home for films to thrive. The platform provides a space where filmmakers can own their work and be properly compensated for it. Consumers are looking for honest and personal interactions with brands. VUELE gives filmmakers a way to bring their audience into the fold on upcoming projects and celebrate their success as a community.

The burgeoning NFT market seems to be attracting many celebrities across all walks of life, reflect on this, should everybody believed to be a celebrity join the market, and what implications (positive and negative) does it have for the market?

The success and growing popularity of NFTs demonstrates that people are looking for ways to prove ownership over certain digital assets. NFTs are valuable because they are designed to be digitally scarce. Each one has a unique data entry and none are interchangeable.

When a consumer wants something, they have connected with that good or service and assigned it a certain value. We live in a world full of talented and creative people who are building a following based on their works. NFTs give people a chance to support these creators and own pieces that resonate with them. If there is demand for something, then there is a market for it.

When it comes to the film industry, VUELE is focused on providing filmmakers with an exciting new way to connect with fans. It is an opportunity to celebrate the work a studio or celebrity is passionate about as a community.

Q: What other projects are you working on at VUELE with regard to NFTs? Are there any projects outside movies that you are currently working on?

We will be announcing new films that will be featured on VUELE but can’t speak on them until they are properly announced. We would be happy to share this news with you once it is available.