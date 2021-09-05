TL; DR Breakdown

Binance coin price analysis: General price overview

The Moving Average indicator shows that the buying pressure is intense, and the bears cannot alter the bull trend. The 20-day Moving average indicator had crossed over the 200-day Moving Average, suggesting that the bulls will continue to dominate the Binance coin market.

The Bollinger bands widened in most trading sessions on the 5-day price analysis chart. This suggests that there are alot of activities that were taking place leading to wide Bollinger bands.

The Balance of power indicator also suggests that most parts of the five-day price analysis chart is bullish as the indicator is pointing towards the positive side.

Source: Coin360

Most altcoins have a positive market trend, while the significant digital assets are in tears after recording price deviations. The most prominent digital asset is trading below $50K, while the second-largest digital currency Ether, is trading in an intense bear trend. Solana, despite having the most gains on yesterday’s price analysis chart, today is on a negative trend. The Binance coin is trading bullishly on the heat map recording a 2 percent increase.

Binance coin price movement in the last 24 hours: BNB/USD Bull market

In the final minutes of yesterday’s Binance coin price analysis chart, the support level of $483.34 was reached, pushing up the value in a head and shoulders formation. The bull began market control on the daily price analysis. However, sellers charged into the market, putting resistance at $492.8 and triggering a downward trend to intraday day low.

Source: Tradingview

Although BNB/USD trades in bullish momentum, the Bollinger bands are narrow, indicating few activities are taking place. The Binance coin price is nearing the upper Bollinger bands suggesting that the market is bullish.

BNB/USD four-hour price analysis chart: Bull’s power overwhelms the bear’s strength

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in the neutral zone on the 4-hour price analysis chart, implying that a move toward 70 could be forthcoming. If the Relative Strength Index moves to the overbought area, the price may rise above the intraday high within the next 24 hours.

Balance of Power indicators suggests the price will be in an upward momentum in the next 24 hours if the bull’s strength continues being more than the bear’s power. The bears have been trying without success to stop the bull trend on the four-hour Binance coin price analysis chart.

Binance coin price analysis chart: Conclusion

The MACD line has crossed over the red signal line on the one-hour Binance coin price analysis chart, suggesting the bullish trend will continue as bears have not yet created a substantial resistance to overturn the bull trend. The short green bars on the MACD histogram have outnumbered the short red bars; hence the market is experiencing significant bill pressure.

