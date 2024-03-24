Loading...

Vietnam Positioned to Lead in the AI Industry

Vietnam

TL;DR

  • Vietnam’s emergence in AI is driven by determination, entrepreneurship, and open policies.
  • Meta’s AI products enhance user experiences and support SMEs in Vietnam.
  • Strategic collaborations and governmental initiatives propel Vietnam towards AI leadership.

Vietnam is on the brink of establishing itself as a prominent player in the global artificial intelligence (AI) sector, driven by its unwavering determination, entrepreneurial ethos, and conducive governmental policies. This sentiment was echoed by Rafael Frankel, Director of Public Policy for Southeast Asia at the Meta Group, during a recent press conference for the Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2024.

Key factors driving Vietnam’s emergence in AI

Frankel attributed Vietnam’s economic metamorphosis over the past two decades to the relentless drive of its people and the government’s increasingly open policies, particularly in the technology domain. He emphasized the importance of Vietnam maintaining an open policy to attract global investors and technology companies, underscoring the need for continuous collaboration with international stakeholders.

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Huy Dong highlighted Vietnam’s proactive initiatives to align with global AI development trends. These efforts include the formulation of a national AI strategy until 2030, propelling Vietnam to the 55th position in the AI readiness index in 2022. Additionally, several Vietnamese companies are deeply involved in AI research and application, further bolstering the country’s AI ecosystem.

Meta’s plans to launch AI products in Vietnam

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is set to introduce AI products and services across the Asia Pacific region, including Vietnam, in 2024. Rafael Frankel affirmed Meta’s commitment to supporting Vietnamese businesses by leveraging AI technologies to foster innovation and growth. These AI tools, slated for deployment on platforms like WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, aim to enhance user experiences and support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Vietnam.

Meta’s foray into AI products aligns with the transformative potential of AI in various sectors, including communication, e-commerce, and content creation. By leveraging generative AI technology, Meta seeks to revolutionize user experiences on its platforms, offering enhanced functionality and engagement. The deployment of these AI tools underscores Meta’s dedication to staying at the forefront of technological innovation while catering to the evolving needs of its user base.

Vietnam’s trajectory towards becoming a key player in the global AI landscape is underpinned by a combination of factors, including governmental support, entrepreneurial zeal, and strategic collaborations with international partners. Meta’s commitment to launching AI products in Vietnam signifies the country’s growing importance in the Asia Pacific region and its potential to leverage AI technologies for socioeconomic advancement. As Vietnam continues to embrace AI-driven innovations, it stands poised to capitalize on the opportunities presented by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, contributing significantly to the global AI ecosystem.

