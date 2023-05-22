US university set to establish its AI institute

TL;DR Breakdown

US university Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has been granted $20 million in federal funding to establish a groundbreaking AI Institute for Societal Decision Making. The US university aims to advance the development of AI tools specifically tailored to enhance decision-making processes in social contexts, including natural disasters and public health events.

Leading the initiative as the institute’s director is Aarti Singh, an esteemed professor in the university’s machine learning department. The primary objective of the AI Institute for Societal Decision-Making is to create AI technology that prioritizes the needs of individuals and communities, placing a strong emphasis on being “human-centric.”

The US university’s approach focuses on building AI systems that rely on thoroughly vetted data, algorithms, and feedback from stakeholders, employing participatory design principles. Singh believes that AI can play a crucial role in aiding decision-makers and officials in making more informed choices across various scenarios.

By consulting with public health officials, emergency managers, community workers, as well as behavioral and cognitive scientists, researchers at the institute will develop and train AI technologies that better serve these decision-making processes.

One of the central pillars of the institute’s mission is to ensure the ethical use of AI. Singh stresses the importance of deploying AI technology responsibly and engaging with it ethically. This emphasis on ethics is fundamental to safeguarding the proper application of AI in real-world scenarios, ensuring that it is used appropriately and when necessary.

Governments worldwide are increasingly recognizing the significance of AI and are contemplating policies and regulations to govern its implementation. Recent developments include Romania’s unveiling of an AI chatbot to gather public engagement and needs, aiding policy decisions. Countries like the United States and China are also considering new regulations for AI, while the European Union is finalizing the AI Act, which will provide guidelines for generative AI tools.

The establishment of the AI Institute for Societal Decision-Making at Carnegie Mellon University underscores the growing importance of AI in addressing complex social challenges. With substantial federal funding, the institute is well-positioned to make significant advancements in the development of AI tools that enhance decision-making processes in critical areas such as public health and emergency management.