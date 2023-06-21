U.S. Lawmakers push for a new bill to hold bank executives accountable for collapses

TL;DR Breakdown

In an effort to address failures at major banks, Democrats from the United States House Financial Services Committee have introduced a series of bills, which they described as the “first wave” of legislation. The proposed measures are a response to the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and First Republic Bank in the United States. Ranking member Maxine Waters announced that House Democrats have backed 11 bills aimed at strengthening the safety and soundness of the banking system and enhancing bank executive accountability.

The legislation includes various provisions, such as the imposition of fines and a ban on bank executives from future work in the industry if they are found to have negligently contributed to their bank’s failure. The intent is to ensure that executives are held accountable for their actions. Waters emphasized that it is crucial for Congress to take action and not remain passive in addressing these issues.

“The failures of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and First Republic Bank make clear that it is past time for legislation aimed at strengthening the safety and soundness of our banking system and enhancing bank executive accountability,”

While the House Committee, chaired by Republican Patrick McHenry, often discusses matters related to digital assets and oversees regulatory agencies like the Securities and Exchange Commission, the proposed legislation did not specifically mention cryptocurrency or blockchain. Although some lawmakers have pointed to digital assets as contributing to the failures of Signature and Silicon Valley Bank, the bills introduced by Waters did not make direct references to this aspect. Furthermore, Silvergate Bank, known for its crypto-friendly approach and its voluntary liquidation announcement in March, was not mentioned either.

The proposed bills also seek to grant regulators the authority to prohibit bank executives from selling stock under certain circumstances, similar to what occurred with Silicon Valley Bank. Additionally, regulators would be required to expand banks’ stress testing requirements to ensure their stability. Another bill suggests limiting bonus payments to bank executives, potentially curbing excessive compensation practices.

During the bill’s markup, committee Republicans expressed openness to some of the legislation, but it remains unclear which bills have a chance of bipartisan support. While the committee works through the approval process, it is uncertain how the final legislation will take shape.

Notably, Rep. Waters has previously called for coordination and cooperation between government agencies and lawmakers in addressing cryptocurrency regulation. In February, she expressed optimism that a stablecoin bill could pass the committee. The discussion draft of the bill was reviewed during a hearing on digital assets held on June 13.

The introduction of these bills by the Democrats signals their intent to address the failures at major banks and strengthen the banking system’s stability. The legislation aims to hold bank executives accountable for their actions, expand regulatory oversight, and introduce measures to enhance the safety and soundness of the financial industry.