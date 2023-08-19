U.S. economy’s strength spurs rethink on interest rates

Description The global market landscape is in turmoil. Amid surging borrowing costs from Europe to the U.S., economists and investors are being forced to reassess the trajectory of worldwide interest rates. The driving force? A resilient U.S. economy displaying vigor not anticipated by many. The Powerhouse: U.S. Economy’s Resilience Recent data paints the U.S. economy in … Read more

The global market landscape is in turmoil. Amid surging borrowing costs from Europe to the U.S., economists and investors are being forced to reassess the trajectory of worldwide interest rates. The driving force? A resilient U.S. economy displaying vigor not anticipated by many.

The Powerhouse: U.S. Economy’s Resilience

Recent data paints the U.S. economy in a light of resilience and strength, challenging prior estimations. This newfound vigor, coupled with lingering inflation, suggests that easing price pressures might be a longer journey than anticipated. Investors, in response, are recalibrating their forecasts on when rate cuts might commence.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, not one to raise alarm without cause, acknowledged the considerable risks of escalating inflation. However, it’s evident that even within the institution, there’s a split opinion on the immediacy of rate hikes.

This division in viewpoints, combined with a robust U.S. economy, has sent shockwaves through the investor community, with many rethinking their positions.

To get a grasp of the seismic shifts, one only needs to peek at the bond markets. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields are nudging their highest levels since 2007. Meanwhile, European counterparts, from UK gilts to French government bonds, are experiencing similar upward thrusts, levels unseen for over a decade.

A Complex Web: Bonds, Inflation, and Global Stakeholders

Ed Al-Hussainy, a senior analyst at Columbia Threadneedle, alludes to an aggressive upsurge in government bond supply. In line with this, the U.S. Treasury department’s recent announcement about its plans to roll out a staggering net of $1tn worth of bonds from July to September signals a bid to bridge the gap of dwindling tax revenues.

Yet, as the issuance scales up, interest from significant foreign players seems to wane. A glance at U.S. Treasury data reveals a decline in the holdings by Japan and China, the largest stakeholders of U.S. debt.

Furthermore, Japan’s recent policy changes suggest a possible preference shift towards domestic bonds, a move that might push up the yields on U.S. and European debt even further.

While the bond market’s volatility can be attributed to various factors, including the holiday season’s reduced trading volume, it’s impossible to overlook the recent optimistic U.S. data.

Surpassing expectations, U.S. retail sales witnessed a 0.7% jump in July. Likewise, the Philadelphia Fed’s manufacturing outlook for August rocketed to a peak unseen since April of the prior year.

Citi economists seem perplexed, pondering the reasons inflationary pressures should suddenly ease when growth hovers around 2% for the third consecutive quarter.

They further caution about the possible necessity for sustained higher 10-year yields to temper the economy, especially the housing sector, to achieve the targeted 2% inflation.

Inflationary concerns aren’t limited to the U.S. alone. While the U.S. grapples with core inflation rates that exceed the Fed’s ideal targets, Europe isn’t spared. Surging commodity prices are exacerbating the situation, pushing inflation expectations to record highs.

On the labor front, the scenario is equally tight. The U.S. reported a 4.4% annual increment in average hourly earnings in July. The UK shattered records with an annual pay growth of 7.3%.

The implications? Wage pressures globally are pushing employers to hike prices, making a swift return to target inflation an ambitious goal, as Robert Tipp of PGIM Fixed Income critically observes.

Central banks, however, remain rooted in their stance: their future interest rate decisions will be primarily data-driven. The recent yield surge, as per Evercore economists, could potentially tighten financial conditions, aiding the Fed’s endeavors to reign in inflation.

In any case, the coming months will prove crucial. Traders’ bets now lie on the U.S. interest rates hovering around the 5.25-5.5% mark until mid-next year, the European Central Bank possibly opting for another minor rise by year-end, and the Bank of England’s rate potentially peaking at 6% by early next year.

As always, only time will tell if these predictions hold water.

