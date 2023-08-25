US crypto tax plan will have decentralized exchanges trapped

Description The crypto world finds itself on the edge as the U.S. Treasury Department unravels its definition of a “broker” in the sphere. This newly released framework stands as a potential barricade for decentralized finance platforms. While the move attempts to bring clarity to the murky waters of crypto tax regulations, it also hints at the … Read more

The crypto world finds itself on the edge as the U.S. Treasury Department unravels its definition of a “broker” in the sphere. This newly released framework stands as a potential barricade for decentralized finance platforms.

While the move attempts to bring clarity to the murky waters of crypto tax regulations, it also hints at the inherent challenges decentralized exchanges (DEXs) might face.

A Dive into the New Provisions

Centralized crypto exchanges, some hosted wallet providers, and even a few decentralized platforms now find themselves tethered to tax reporting mandates. Evidently, the Treasury’s approach attempts to standardize reporting across the crypto space.

This is evident with the introduction of the new 1099-DA tax form, designed specifically to cater to the unique nature of crypto transactions. However, not all entities in the crypto ecosystem are roped in.

Miners, for instance, have a breather. Contrarily, the ambiguity surrounding the treatment of some decentralized exchanges could stir a hornet’s nest.

Their decentralized nature raises legitimate concerns about how they would navigate these reporting requirements, especially when there’s a glaring lack of centralized management to oversee such tasks.

Now, this isn’t an out-of-the-blue move. The 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act had already cast shadows of doubt, pushing the IRS to establish clear reporting standards for digital assets.

But, the law’s sudden emergence from Congress caught the industry slightly off-balance, leaving them grappling with potential compliance issues. Flash forward to the present, and the Treasury’s recent proposition tries to clear the haze.

Outlining the “broker” term, they’ve presented a myriad of scenarios on how the rule could bind different crypto entities. But the true impact remains to be seen until it’s ratified and enacted for the 2025 tax year.

While the Treasury vaunts this move as a bid to bridge the tax gap and counter tax evasion threats digital assets may pose, skepticism is hard to shake off.

Given crypto’s volatile past, particularly its roller-coaster ride pre-2022, can we genuinely pin hopes on the law’s initial estimate of raking in close to $28 billion in its first decade?

Decentralized Platforms: In a Fix?

The guidelines, though detailed, leave some room for debate, especially when it comes to decentralized platforms. How do you classify a DEX as a broker?

If a platform ticks certain checkboxes, it finds itself ensnared in the broker’s net. Unhosted wallet providers that offer or aid in the trading of digital assets also join this league, adding another layer of complexity.

On the brighter side – if there is one – miners and entities primarily concerned with transaction validation on distributed ledgers are safe from this spider web. They aren’t considered intermediaries, hence exempted from these new regulations.

But what’s troubling is the potential erosion of privacy. The Treasury and IRS might be calling for alternative proposals that ensure privacy, but the mere thought of sharing personal information has alarm bells ringing across the sector.

And let’s not overlook the “technical issues” that might impede DEXs from gathering user data.

The crypto realm remains on its toes as they await further clarity. The IRS, in a rather placative tone, has assured that the current laws still hold the fort until the new rules see the light of day. But, with this proposal on the table, there’s a long and challenging road ahead.

Rest assured, the crypto industry won’t take this lying down. Expect debates, discussions, and a fervent wait for the public hearings in November. The battle lines are drawn, and the crypto industry is bracing for what’s next.

