Uphold remains 100% loyal to XRP, states its CEO

XRP, the prominent digital asset, continues to be the cornerstone of Uphold’s strategy, reflecting the digital currency platform’s unequivocal commitment. The leading fintech platform’s CEO, Simon McLoughlin, recently articulated Uphold’s dedication to the XRP community, prioritizing transparency and fund security.

Uphold CEO Simon McLoughlin explains why the #XRP community continues to stand by Uphold after the SEC ruling.



▪️ Uphold's loyalty to XRP

▪️ Trust & Transparency

▪️ 100% Reserved

▪️ Security



XRP Transactions: A surge against market assumptions

Simon McLoughlin, in a recent interaction, unveiled that, contrary to market anticipations hinting at outflows, Uphold has witnessed a significant surge in funds. Leading this charge are XRP-based transactions. Uphold’s consistent advocacy for the altcoin‘s community over the past two years has significantly contributed to this unexpected upturn.

Transparency remains a linchpin for Uphold, distinguishing it in a saturated market. As McLoughlin emphasized, Uphold refreshes its reserve status every half-minute, showcasing real-time data as a unique selling proposition.

XRP Reserves: Behind Uphold’s impressive numbers

A dive into the numbers on Uphold’s site reveals every asset’s stunning 101.9% collateralization. The platform’s liabilities, amounting to $1.9 billion, are diligently matched with reserves tallying at $1.936 billion.

However, the spotlight undeniably shines on Uphold’s XRP figures. With $1.233 billion in liabilities, the altcoin’s transactions constitute an impressive 28.41% of Uphold’s total activity. These metrics underscore XRP’s monumental role on the platform.

With these strides, Uphold is not only making waves but is also carving a niche for itself. Setting a precedent in the dynamic world of digital finance, Uphold’s persistent support for XRP and its trailblazing transparency measures could chart a new course for the crypto realm.

Uphold’s security protocols

Beyond its strong XRP stance and transparency mission, Uphold lays significant emphasis on fortifying user funds. Adopting cutting-edge security solutions, the platform assures its clientele of the safety of their digital holdings.

A Deep Dive into Uphold’s Security Protocols:

Multi-tiered Authentication: Beyond mere passwords, Uphold mandates multiple verification levels, fortifying against unsanctioned access.

Encryption Excellence: Uphold champions the use of secure socket layer (SSL) encryption, fortifying user data and upholding privacy.

Offline Asset Protection: By leveraging cold storage, Uphold ensures a large chunk of its assets remain offline, effectively sidelining online hacking threats.

Hands-on Transaction Oversight: Bigger transactions undergo manual scrutiny. Each request is meticulously examined by specialists, ensuring every move is valid and user-endorsed.

Security Vigilance: In a commitment to airtight protection, Uphold consistently undergoes exhaustive security checks. Collaborating with third-party security mavens and exhaustive penetration tests, Uphold is ever-prepared against potential security breaches.