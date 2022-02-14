TL;DR Breakdown

The United States Department of the Treasury has clarified that crypto miners and wallet owners are not required to submit broker reports to the IRS.

The Treasury is preparing to release proposed regulations that will clarify its position on several crypto sectors.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency that was first mined in January 2009, shortly after the worldwide financial crisis of 2007–2008. There is still no agreement on whether or not Bitcoin and alternative cryptocurrencies should be classified as legal assets. Investors, miners, and crypto exchanges have frequently been on the incorrect side of the IRS owing to a lack of clarity regarding cryptocurrency definitions.

United States lawmakers score big with crypto enthusiasts

The growing demand for digital currency as an alternative to fiat currency has encouraged financial innovation and inclusion. As a result, governments worldwide are crafting regulatory systems to incorporate crypto assets into their economies.

There has been a positive development with respect to the contentious crypto-tax-related elements in the US$1 trillion infrastructure bill that was passed by President Joe Biden last November.

In the United States, the crypto business is about to score a significant legal triumph. The U.S. Treasury Department announced the plan on Friday to exempt crypto miners and other “ancillary parties” from tax reporting requirements by the IRS.

On Friday, the Treasury Department sent out a letter to some senators. It stated that it intended to exempt crypto miners, stakers, and other market participants from IRS regulations requiring cryptocurrency brokers to disclose data on their customers’ transactions.

Through his Twitter account, Senator Rob Portman said, “Appreciate the Treasury Department affirming that crypto miners, stakers, and those who sell hardware and software for wallets are not subject to tax reporting obligations.”

The U.S. crypto market

The United States has one of the most robust economies in this century. Its economic position has a wider influence on global markets. Similarly, other nations are forced to line up when the United States’ status on the cryptocurrency market shifts.

Stock futures on the U.S. were down at the start of the week, while 98 percent of the Stoxx 600 was red in Europe. Investors flocked to gold and the Swiss franc as secure alternatives during ongoing uncertainty.

The U.S. treasury’s recent activity is expected to have a ripple effect on the global crypto sector. According to MarketWatch’s chief market analyst, with the escalation of geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe, cryptocurrencies and technology stocks have taken a beating. However, the U.S. Treasury has established a haven for industries immediately linked to the crypto market.

Finally, the letter asks that the Treasury evaluate whether other digital asset market participants, such as centralized exchanges and those commonly referred to as decentralized exchanges and peer-to-peer exchanges, should be treated as brokers.