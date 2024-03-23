Loading...

United Nations discusses the involvement of North Korea in crypto heists

United Nations

Contents
1. United Nations releases detailed report on North Korean hack operations
2. Techniques and recommendations for combating crypto hacks
TL;DR

  The United Nations has released a report detailing the role crypto heists have played in providing foreign income for North Korea.
  Techniques and recommendations for combating crypto hacks.

A recent report issued by a United Nations panel of experts has shed light on the substantial role of cyber crypto heists in providing foreign currency income for North Korea. According to the United Nations findings, these illicit activities have accounted for a significant portion, estimated at 50%, of the country’s foreign currency earnings since 2017.

United Nations releases detailed report on North Korean hack operations

The United Nations report delves into the extensive involvement of North Korean actors in 58 cryptocurrency heists spanning from 2017 to the present. These nefarious activities have reportedly generated over $3 billion, which has been channeled to fund various national programs, including the development of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs).

This revelation underscores the critical link between cybercrime and the proliferation of threats posed by North Korea’s weapons programs. In particular, the panel of experts highlighted their investigation into 17 crypto crime events in 2023 alone, where the perpetrators, believed to be North Korean entities, managed to steal more than $750 million.

This staggering amount reflects the scale and sophistication of these cyber operations, posing significant challenges to financial security and regulatory frameworks. The report outlines the diverse techniques employed by North Korean hackers to orchestrate these heists and gain control over substantial amounts of cryptocurrency funds.

The methods employed by the hackers include social engineering infiltration, third-party attacks targeting vulnerable platforms, utilization of cryptocurrency mixers to obfuscate transactions, attacks on crypto bridges facilitating transfers between different digital assets, and money laundering schemes involving various brokers. The involvement of North Korea in cryptocurrency-related illicit activities has also drawn attention from other security-focused entities.

Techniques and recommendations for combating crypto hacks

TRM Labs, a prominent cybersecurity firm, has independently assessed North Korea’s crypto crime earnings for 2023, estimating them to be at least $600 million. The firm further highlighted the conversion of these illicit funds into tangible assets through mechanisms like Tron-based UDST and engagement with high-volume brokers, indicative of a sophisticated money laundering ecosystem.

In response to these growing threats, the report puts forth crucial security recommendations aimed at mitigating the risks associated with cyber crypto heists orchestrated by North Korean actors. These recommendations include the adoption of robust security measures such as two-factor authentication processes, the use of cold offline wallet storage to safeguard digital assets, and continuous network monitoring to detect and thwart potential attacks.

Moreover, the panel advocates for the implementation of targeted sanctions against specific groups suspected to be involved in high-profile cyber attacks linked to North Korea. These groups, identified as Lazarus, Andariel, Bluenoroff, Scarcruft, and Kimsuky, are believed to have orchestrated sophisticated cyber operations targeting financial institutions, cryptocurrency exchanges, and other vulnerable entities.

Overall, the United Nations report underscores the urgent need for heightened vigilance and collaborative efforts among international stakeholders to combat the growing menace of cyber crypto heists orchestrated by state-sponsored actors like North Korea. By implementing proactive security measures and targeted sanctions, the global community can bolster resilience against these evolving cyber threats and safeguard the integrity of the financial ecosystem.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

