Bitcoin (BTC) $46624.3 -0.71%
Ethereum (ETH) $2304.45 -1.14%
Litecoin (LTC) $66.785 -1.29%
Binance Coin (BNB) $301.13 -0.83%
Ripple (XRP) $0.57291 -0.8%
Solana (SOL) $101.948 +4.33%
Cardano (ADA) $0.52822 -2.27%
Dogecoin (DOGE) $0.08041 -1.19%
Tron (TRX) $0.103927 -0.2%
Toncoin (TON) $2.2529 -1.03%
Chainlink (LINK) $13.9974 -0.99%
Shiba INU (SHIB) $0.000009449 -1.35%

UAE regulator publishes terrorist red flag guidance that includes virtual assets

2 mins read
FSRA ( Financial Services Regulatory Authority), Financial Crime Unit, has published an update on terrorist and proliferation financing red flags guidance including virtual assets

Most read

Revolutionizing Outdoor Cooking with an AI-powered Perfecta Grill

$JTC Network, a New Layer 1 Blockchain Focused on Legal Enforcement, To List On BitMart Exchange

Samsung Unveils Innovative Ballie Robot with Projection Capabilities at CES 2024

Samsung’s CES 2024 Unveilings – The 5 Most Bizarre Products You Won’t Believe Exist

Volkswagen Drives into the Future – ChatGPT-Enhanced vehicles Set to Revolutionize User Interaction

Contents
Share link:

TL;DR

  • The regulatory authority of ADGM publishes an update on terrorist proliferation that includes new section applicable to virtual assets and VASPS.
  • All relevant financial institutions and VASPS will need to refer to updated red flags as well as comply to UAE federal AML legislation.
  • This comes as UAE issued a guidance requested all registered entities to comply to FATF travel rules.

The regulatory authority of Abu Dhabi Global Market, the FSRA ( Financial Services Regulatory Authority), Financial Crime Unit, has published an update on terrorist and proliferation financing red flags guidance that include a new section for specific red flags applicable tovirtual assets and virtual asset service providers (VASPs).

The update is related to the provisions already in place by the UAE Cabinet Resolution No (74) of 2020 which pertains to the UAE list of terrorists and the implementation of the United Nations Security Council decisions relating to preventing and countering financing terrorism and leveraging non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

The Executive Office for Control & Non-Proliferation (EOCN) has published updated guidelines on Terrorist & Proliferation Financing Red Flags, along with the incorporation of a new section addressing specific red flags applicable to Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP) and virtual assets.

As per the FSRA all Relevant Persons, Financial Institutions (“FIs), Virtual Assets Service Providers (VASPs) and Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs) are required to refer to the updated Terrorist & Proliferation Financing Red Flags Guidance and incorporate the most up-to date Red Flags indicators in their screening systems.

The updated red flag guidance will allow VASPs and other relevant persons to effectively recognize uncommon or suspicious transactions/activities associated with Terrorism Financing (TF) and Proliferation Financing (PF), including those related to the evasion of Targeted Financial Sanctions (TFS) imposed under United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs) or by local designations.

FSRA reminds that all relevant persons are obliged to ensure compliance with Federal AML Legislation, Cabinet Resolution No. (74) of 2020 and the ADGM AML Rulebook.

The FSRA adds, that it will take appropriate action against Relevant Persons who contravene FSRA-administered regulations and rules and the Federal AML/CFT Laws. The new Terrorist & Proliferation Financing Red Flags Guidance is published on the FCCP website and can be accessed through this Link.

This comes as the UAE moves to become more compliant with FATF Travel Rule and other international legislations and requirements.

In late December 2023, the FSRA issued a guidance requesting that all registered companies in ADGM adhere to the AML ( Anti money laundering) TFS ( targeted Financial sanctions) legislations and policies of the UAE Federal government. What this means is that even if companies have registered in ADGM as offshore or freezone entities they will still be legally bound to the UAE AML/TFS legislations which also include virtual assets, with specific emphasis on FATF Travel rules.

The FSRA announced these revisions that clarify the requirements that previously appeared in the AML Rulebook, reflecting the federal regulatory framework the UAE has put in place to combat money-laundering, the financing of terrorism and proliferation financing and ensure compliance with targeted financial sanctions. In particular, minor drafting changes have been made to the provisions relating to wire transfers in order to provide greater clarity that the FATF “Travel Rule” applies to Virtual Assets.

The FSRA in its amended rule book clearly states, “Federal AML Legislation applies in the ADGM.”

All these amendments and guidance by FSRA come after  FinCEN (U.S Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes enforcement network) proposed new regulations to enhance the transparency in convertible virtual currency (CVC) mixing and combat Terrorist Financing, mentioning Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Lara Abdul Malak

Lara Abdul Malak is a seasoned tech journalist who got interested in blockchain after interviewing Vitalik Buterin in 2014. She is focused on the blockchain ecosytem in the MENA region. She owns Ethereum.

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Perfecta Grill
#Innovators
2 mins read

Revolutionizing Outdoor Cooking with an AI-powered Perfecta Grill

Samsung
#AI in Daily Life
2 mins read

Samsung Unveils Innovative Ballie Robot with Projection Capabilities at CES 2024

Samsung
#Explained
3 mins read

Samsung’s CES 2024 Unveilings – The 5 Most Bizarre Products You Won’t Believe Exist

ChatGPT-enhanced vehicles
#Innovators
2 mins read

Volkswagen Drives into the Future – ChatGPT-Enhanced vehicles Set to Revolutionize User Interaction

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan